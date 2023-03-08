Jonita Gandhi stands for Women's safety at her Live Concert in Coimbatore

MUMBAI: For the first time in India, Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi left audiences in awe after performing her solo act to sold out concert venues in Chennai and Coimbatore. The concerts saw raving fans singing along and cheering in excitement as the young and fiery artist pulled new tricks out of her sleeve minute after minute throughout the show. From her dazzling entrance, to energy-packed dancing, belting hits across languages and genres including her most famous Tamil, Hindi and Punjabi songs, sprinkled with Bollywood, Kollywood, Hollywood fan favourites, and a surprise guest appearance from rapper Divine in Chennai during ‘Sitara’, the singer didn’t miss a beat with her engaging stage presence.

After a well-received appearance in Chennai, the artist was greeted by a huge crowd of excited fans in Coimbatore, which led to a small mishap. Interrupted by a safety announcement, Jonita Gandhi took a very strong stand at her concert to keep the women in her audience safe. She halted her concert and resumed the show after ensuring the safety of her fans.

The audience was thrilled to be singing her most trending songs Arabic Kuthu, Hey Enna Paarva, Private Party and many more. Jonita never ceases to amaze, jumping from persona to persona and owning it all with confidence, grace and swagger. We can all take a leaf from the happy-go-lucky performer.