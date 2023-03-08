RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Mar 2023 18:31 |  By RnMTeam

Jonita Gandhi stands for Women's safety at her Live Concert in Coimbatore

MUMBAI: For the first time in India, Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi left audiences in awe after performing her solo act to sold out concert venues in Chennai and Coimbatore. The concerts saw raving fans singing along and cheering in excitement as the young and fiery artist pulled new tricks out of her sleeve minute after minute throughout the show. From her dazzling entrance, to energy-packed dancing, belting hits across languages and genres including her most famous Tamil, Hindi and Punjabi songs, sprinkled with Bollywood, Kollywood, Hollywood fan favourites, and a surprise guest appearance from rapper Divine in Chennai during ‘Sitara’, the singer didn’t miss a beat with her engaging stage presence.

After a well-received appearance in Chennai, the artist was greeted by a huge crowd of excited fans in Coimbatore, which led to a small mishap. Interrupted by a safety announcement, Jonita Gandhi took a very strong stand at her concert to keep the women in her audience safe. She halted her concert and resumed the show after ensuring the safety of her fans.

One of her fans who attended the concert posted on Instagram (link below)

The audience was thrilled to be singing her most trending songs Arabic Kuthu, Hey Enna Paarva, Private Party and many more. Jonita never ceases to amaze, jumping from persona to persona and owning it all with confidence, grace and swagger. We can all take a leaf from the happy-go-lucky performer.

Tags
Jonita Gandhi Women's Day
Related news
 | 06 Feb 2023

"I think she can fix my life": Jonita Gandhi leaves fans from Malaysia to Mumbai stunned!

MUMBAI: Straight from recording studios in Los Angeles, the vivacious Jonita Gandhi hit the stage full force with AR Rahman live in Malaysia, followed immediately by a scintillating guest appearance at Lollapalooza with rapper Divine in Mumbai the next day.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2023

Naya Sher – The Anthem for Those Who #ChooseBold by Divine, Jonita Gandhi, ft. Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: We are often, in life, presented with two options to choose from- Yes or No. For those who believe in creating their own path, it never is about that. They strive to break through the stereotypes and choose to go bold in their game.

read more
 | 26 Jul 2022

Singer Jonita Gandhi slayed at the Hollywood Bowl in LA at AR Rahman Live

MUMBAI: After enthralling listeners with her melodious voice in India, Jonita Gandhi is regaling the global audience at AR Rahman's All Access Tour in North America.

read more
 | 26 Mar 2022

Get ready for the biggest musical extravaganza of the year on March 27th on Colors & VOOT

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, hosted the 14th edition of Malabar Gold Diamonds presents Smule Mirchi Music Awards on March 8th, which celebrated the best of the music industry.

read more
 | 23 Mar 2022

Jonita Gandhi's 'Hauli Hauli' marries Sufi with urban Punjabi

MUMBAI: Playback singer Jonita Gandhi released her new urban Punjabi single titled 'Hauli Hauli' on Tuesday.

read more

RnM Biz

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey dread more

Red FM Collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more

"Differentiation" is the aim we have set for ourselves: Siddharth Kasyap on SK Music Works

Multi - talented musician cum Entrepreneur Siddharth Kasyap has marked a remarkable place with SKread more

Snapchat Turns Up The Volume With New Sounds Features!

MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Viacom18 and Wavemaker India collaborate with Seagram’s Royal Stag to unveil ROYAL STAG BOOMBOX, The Original Sound of Generation Large

MUMBAI: Viacom18 has partnered with Seagram’s Royal Stag to celebrate the spirit of ‘Living it Large’, unveiling Royal Stag Boombox, a first-of-its-...read more

2
R CITY marks this Women’s Day with elaborate and captivating celebrations that will take place from 8th March to 12th March

MUMBAI: Women have been an integral part of our lives and are the real architects of our society with immense contribution in different walks of life...read more

3
Reinier Zonneveld announces his new Karren Maar Festival and World Record attempt on August 5th

MUMBAI: This summer, Dutch techno royalty Reinier Zonneveld will be back with his own brand-new Karren Maar Festival and is set to take over the...read more

4
Khalid Ahamed, Swastik The Band, Akanksha Grover Live to headline Musicathon 10.0 in Bir

MUMBAI: The 10th edition of Musicathon, the much talked about two-day musical festival slated to be held this April will be graced by the talented...read more

5
Music Therapy Awareness Month Shines A Spotlight on the Transformative, Healing Power of Music in Canada

MUMBAI: March is Music Therapy Awareness Month – the perfect time to shine a spotlight on the transformative, healing power of music therapy, as...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games