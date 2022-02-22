As a celebration for his wedding with his fans, Gulzaar Chhaniwala release an action- packed song ‘Sharaab Darling’- out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: Haryana’s superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala is back with his action packed single ‘Sharaab Darling’ on VRYL Haryanvi. Gulzaar Chhaniwala, the multi-talented superstar in his unique style has sung, composed and written this captivating song.

‘Sharaab Darling’ is a song based on thrill and action where in the music video Gulzaar plays the role of a hitman on a mission to strike his targets in a club. With enthralling dhamakedar desi beats, this song is for sure a club banger as well as a perfect baraat dance song.

Gulzaar Channiwala, who hails from a lesser-known village in Haryana called Bhiwani, has taken the Haryanvi music business by storm and is now one of the most recognised Haryanvi celebrities. Filter Shot, Dole Laadle, Dada Pota, Chain Sone Ki, to name a few, are some of his most popular songs. Sharab Darling by Gulzaar presented by VYRL Haryanvi, is poised to be a smashing blockbuster.

Recently married Gulzaar Chhaniwala, thrilled about his new song said, “Sharaab Darling was a lot of fun to work on, and I hope people will enjoy listening to it. I've enjoyed working with VYRL Haryanvi and look forward to working with them on many more projects in the future."