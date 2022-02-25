As a celebration for his wedding with his fans, Gulzaar Chhaniwala release an action- packed song ‘Sharaab Darling’- out now on VYRL Haryanvi

Haryana’s superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala is back with his action packed single ‘Sharaab Darling’ on VRYL Haryanvi. Gulzaar Chhaniwala, the multi-talented superstar in his unique style has sung, composed and written this captivating song.
‘Sharaab Darling’ is a song based on thrill and action where in the music video Gulzaar plays the role of a hitman on a mission to strike his targets in a club. With enthralling dhamakedar desi beats, this song is for sure a club banger as well as a perfect baraat dance song.
Gulzaar Channiwala, who hails from a lesser-known village in Haryana called Bhiwani, has taken the Haryanvi music business by storm and is now one of the most recognised Haryanvi celebrities. Filter Shot, Dole Laadle, Dada Pota, Chain Sone Ki, to name a few, are some of his most popular songs. Sharab Darling by Gulzaar presented by VYRL Haryanvi, is poised to be a smashing blockbuster.
Recently married Gulzaar Chhaniwala, thrilled about his new song said, “Sharaab Darling was a lot of fun to work on, and I hope people will enjoy listening to it. I've enjoyed working with VYRL Haryanvi and look forward to working with them on many more projects in the future."
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: British-born singer-songwriter, Arzutraa, is launching a new Hindi music single that is destined to take fans into a world of fantasy. An...read more
MUMBAI: After announcing the launch of the iconic global hip-hop label, Def Jam India, Ankit Gudwani, a.k.a Fotty Seven, releases ‘Banjo’ his track...read more
MUMBAI: As a well-established talent in the media biz, he was constantly on the lookout for something fresh and uncharted to bring to the audiences,...read more
MUMBAI: When was the last time you heard an album bubbling with fresh energy and transports you back to college? First crushes, bunking classes with...read more
MUMBAI: The first edition of 'Telugu Indian Idol' reality singing show is throwing up some pleasant surprises quite early in the day.And it's taken...read more