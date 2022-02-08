For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Feb 2022 15:49

Marina and Florian Picasso announce limited release NFT collection with origin story and NIFTY Gateway on Jan 28

MUMBAI: Marina Picasso, granddaughter of Pablo Picasso, and her son Florian Picasso have announced a limited run of NFT’s releasing this Friday, January 28 at 6.30 PM ET.

The NFT collection will be segmented into different lots, with 5 limited sets of 200 NFT's being sold via their own ManAndTheBeat.com marketplace, powered by Origin Story. There will be a further release via Nifty Gateway of a limited set of 10 pieces, combining for a total of 1010 NFT’s for sale.

To commemorate this forthcoming NFT collection, Florian Picasso - the great grandson of the famed artist, adopted by Picasso’s granddaughter Marina - collaborated with John Legend and Nas on a new track titled "Tomorrow.” Available on Friday, February 4th, fans will be able to preview the record for one week by visiting the primary sale on Origin Story. The song was produced and co-written by British artist and producer-legend Stuart Price. Each NFT from this release will be backed by the audio from "Tomorrow," creating a singular visual and sonic experience.

Later in March, Marina, Florian and the prestigious auction house Sotheby's will partner to release a unique 1-of-1 NFT with a very exclusive artwork from Marina Picasso's private collection.

Helmed and executive produced by long-time Florian Picasso manager, Cyril Noterman, Alex Harrow and Lucas Keller of Milk & Honey, Nicholas Guarino of Art Redefined, global hit-maker Stuart Price and David Brady of Spin Artist Agency, the collection is the first in a series that will be presented by Marina and Florian Picasso, paired with collaborations from some of today’s most important musicians.

A portion of the NFT proceeds will be donated towards Nurse Heroes - a charity organization working to create a future without a shortage of nurses in the workforce, as well as Carbon180; a new breed of climate-focused NGO on a mission to fundamentally rethink carbon.

As the most valuable artist in history, this NFT release marks a watershed moment in both the art world, and Web 3 evolution. A further mission of the group is the marriage and missing bridge between fine art and the new exciting NFT asset class.

