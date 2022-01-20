For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Jan 2022 19:42

Dil Tujhko Chahe: legendary lyricist Sayeed Quadri's new romantic track portrays innocent love at its best

MUMBAI: ‘Dil Chahe Tujhe’, a new romantic song of BLive Music label shows their commitment towards creating high-quality original music. What separates ‘Dil Tujhko Chahe’ from so many romantic songs one keeps hearing is the fact that it is steeped in Indian melody. The old-world charm and simplicity in the song tugs at your heartstrings and makes you want to hear it on a loop. The music video has been directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani and features Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh.

Talking about featuring in the song, Randeep says, “I fell in love with the song as soon as I heard it. It was an honour to feature in the music video which has been shot so beautifully. ‘Dil Tujhko Chahe’, in my opinion, is that rare romantic number that would appeal to people of all generations. If you have ever fallen in love, you will fall in love with our song too!”

The video depicts the journey of a young couple in a small town. The vibrant music video revolves around a well-crafted narrative and gives both the actors the scope to perform. “What makes the music video truly special that it has a sweet and heart-warming story running through it. I think very few actresses get the opportunity to perform some intricate scenes and even dance in a music video. I got the opportunity to do all this here and I feel truly grateful about it. As a listener, I must say that it is one of the most beautiful melodies I have heard recently”, says Ashi.

On collaborating with the legendary lyricist, Abhi states, “It was an honour to work with Sayeed Quadri saab on this song. He is a legend and as a young composer-singer, I can only feel grateful about getting the opportunity to work with him at that stage. When I first played out the tune to him, he loved it instantly and wrote these amazing lines that people will remember for a long time.”

The song ' Dil Tujhko Chahe ' has been vocalized, and composed by Abhi Dutt. The lyrics have been penned by the legendary Sayeed Quadri. Directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani. The music video is produced under the label of BLive Music, Varsha Kukreja, Lizelle Remo D'Souza and Suuraj Sinngh. The track has been created by Mahesh Kukreja and presented by BLive Music, Sanjay Kukreja and Remo D'Souza.

In times, when the listeners complain about the lack of melody in Hindi songs, ‘Dil Tujhko Chahe’ comes as a breath of fresh air. This mellifluous song is definitely the romantic track of the season!

