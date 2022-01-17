For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Jan 2022 16:19 |  By RnMTeam

Heli Daruwala takes a break from the shoot of T-Series’ Meri Tarah and goes on a shopping spree in Jaipur

MUMBAI: They say a girls best friend is diamonds, we say a girls best friend is surely retail therapy! Such is the case of the young starlet, Heli Daruwala.

The actress will soon be seen in Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series song Meri Tarah opposite Gautam Gulati & Himansh Kohli, the shoot of which took place in the city of palaces, Jaipur. The shoot of the film was said to be extremely hectic with back to back schedules being shot within a short span of time and minimal down time for the actors. That surely didn’t stop Heli from indulging in a shopping spree! A scene in the song depicts Heli going _mojari_ shopping with Himansh and the shoes in the shot were so captivating that Heli could not resist but actually go ahead and buy them! Not only that one pair, Heli went on to buy 5 more pairs of the beautiful ethnic _mojaris_ in addition to buying some traditional ensembles, bags and artefacts for her home. Helo on shopping spree was noticed by the cast and crew of the song who followed suit and indulged in some retail therapy themselves ! “I was stumped by the beautiful creations of the Rajasthani culture and artisans. While shooting for Meri Tarah I could not help but dig in a bit deeper and buy some gems for myself as well. I didn’t notice that the crew of the song was seeing me throughout my shopping spree and caved in because of me by indulging in some retail therapy themselves! It totally became a shoppers day out for all of us on the sets of Meri Tarah!” Says Heli.

Now that’s what you call setting a trend, right ? Can’t wait to see the young star don some of her purchases during the promotions of her song, what about you?

Tags
Heli Daruwala T-Series Meri Tarah
Related news
News | 17 Jan 2022

Is Jubin Nautiyal’s next song with T-Series based on a book about him?

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal is one of the most popular singers in the country who’s music has made waves in the industry ever since he stepped into the world. A leaked video on Instagram revealed Jubin Nautiyal occupied with a gripping novel it seems.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2022

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series' Meri Tarah sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev Featuring Himansh Kohli, Gautam Gulati, Heli Daruwala, is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: When it comes to soulful tracks with a power packed storyline and stellar performances, you know that it is a T-Series product through and throughout.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2022

Himansh Kohli injures himself during the shoot of T-Series' Meri Tarah. Heli Daruwala comes to his rescue!

MUMBAI: Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati are all set to come to your screens in the T-Series song, Meri Tarah. The trio have shot the video of the beautiful romantic melody in the city of palaces, Jaipur at the most beautiful locations including a temple.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2022

Shreya Ghoshal comes up with her first single of 2022 titled 'Uff'

MUMBAI: Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal talks about her upcoming single, 'Uff', featuring 'Naagin 3' fame Heli Daruwala and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Mohsin Khan.

read more
News | 12 Jan 2022

Gautam Gulati, Himansh Kohli & Heli Daruwala come together for Bhushan Kumar's Meri Tarah!

MUMBAI: Celebrated actors Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati come together for a bitter-sweet love song 'Meri Tarah'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

top# 5 articles

1
See what Sarthak Kalyani, Reena Gilbert, YTL29, Keshuv, Metropeace and Shourya have instore for Songfest's 'Xplore'

MUMBAI: Songfest introduced their own digital IP called "Xplore", an online video fete, where 6 artists have been selected from across India. Xplore...read more

2
Fantico introduces Swarathma on the platform

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fields of cinema, sports, art, music and other valuable...read more

3
Music artist “Tarra” releases her latest pop track “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You”.

Tarra is an upcoming 18 year old songwriter and singer. She recently released her new single “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You” post the success of her...read more

4
15years of singer Shilpa Rao in the Indian Music Industry

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao is the voice behind some of famous iconic gems as Javeda Zindagi, Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, Bulleya,...read more

5
Stardust: Award-winning filmmaker, Uzair Merchant, is pushing creative boundaries with a new security NFT music video

MUMBAI: One of India’s very first production designers in Hollywood, Uzair Merchant is about to change the art, music, and film game with his latest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games