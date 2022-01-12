Soak in the sunshine and feel the breeze of love with Lapadva by Anurag Halder

MUMBAI: Starting 2022 with the right vibe and fun mood, upcoming Indie artist Anurag Halder unveils his latest single - Lapadva. Released today, the track is a fun, upbeat electronic party love song that shows the carefree moments of falling in love with your special someone.
Released by Sony Music India, the song is composed, written and performed by Anurag Halder. The music video presents a cheerful and sensuous love story that features lead artists Ayush Agarwal and Maanasa Choudhary. With Anurag’s soothing, soulful and upbeat vocals, the romantic song will remind you of the initial moments of falling in love and make you shake your leg to its melodic beat. An instant mood lifter, the joyous, sparkly and cheerful vibe of the song is sure to get you grooving and swaying on the dance floor. It’s also the perfect song for taking a long romantic drive with your special someone. What’s more, the Lapadva’s scenic visuals, shot around a picturesque beach and town add to the carefree and vibrant chemistry between the two actors.
On the launch of his new single, Anurag said, “Lapadva is a very special song and I am excited to share it with everyone. This association with Sony Music India has given me an opportunity to reach a wider audience and I hope the song earns a place in their heart.”
Link: https://smi.lnk.to/Lapadva
About Sony Music
Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company that has on its roster a rich and storied history of iconic artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears and today’s superstars like Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Khalid, pan-Indian superstars like Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu, pop sensations Aastha Gill and Akasa, and South India’s biggest acts Anirudh, A.R.Rahman, Vivek-Mervin and Ghibran including several decades-long relationships with Dharma Productions, Madras Talkies and Vishesh Films among others. On offer, is a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history spread across multiple genres, languages and geographies.
