News |  04 Jan 2022 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates New Year on a yacht

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates New Year on a Yacht

Calling her post a 'photo dump' from her 2022 weekend yacht party, the actress revealed that she rang in the new year in the sea with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, businesswoman-friend Natasha Poonawalla and author Cavanaugh James.

The couple were colour-coordinated for the yacht party in shades of pink & red.

While Chopra opted for a magenta dress and orange swimsuit, Jonas a colourful shirt in red-magenta-orange hues. Later, the singer changed his outfit to a sleeveless black T-shirt.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas yacht party Natasha Poonawalla
