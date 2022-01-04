MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates New Year on a Yacht
Calling her post a 'photo dump' from her 2022 weekend yacht party, the actress revealed that she rang in the new year in the sea with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, businesswoman-friend Natasha Poonawalla and author Cavanaugh James.
The couple were colour-coordinated for the yacht party in shades of pink & red.
While Chopra opted for a magenta dress and orange swimsuit, Jonas a colourful shirt in red-magenta-orange hues. Later, the singer changed his outfit to a sleeveless black T-shirt.
