RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 May 2023 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Joe Jonas cried tears of jealousy when brother Nick became 'The Voice' judge

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas said that he cried tears of jealousy when his younger brother Nick was hired as a judge on 'The Voice'.

The 33-year-old 'S.O.S.' singer made the admission when he joined a podcast with his two siblings Nick, 30, and 35-year-old Kevin - who released their sixth Jonas Brothers studio record, titled 'The Album', earlier this month, reports Female First UK.

He added that he heard the news while watching Fleetwood Mac play 'Landslide' at New York's Madison Square Garden in March 2019.

He told on 'The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard' show: "It was at the most picturesque setting, it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at (Madison Square Garden) and as they're playing 'Landslide' I found out that he was going to be a judge on 'The Voice'. I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to 'Landslide'. It was bittersweet, of course, 'cause I'm super happy for him, but I'm also bummed 'cause I want that f****** gig."

As per Female First UK, Joe served as a coach on the Australian 'Voice' for one season in 2018, with Nick going on to work as a voice coach on series 18 and 20 of the singing show before he was replaced by 29-year-old 'The Way' singer Ariana Grande.

Joe said: "I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, 'What the f***? But (Nick) crushed it and, you know, it was great."

Despite their sibling rivalry, they insisted on the podcast their overall aim is to see someone "with the last name Jonas" winning. Nick also revealed that he and Joe auditioned for the same role in 'Wicked'.

But he said that while they are "competitive" in "sports and other things" they ultimately support each other when it comes to their careers.

Joe agreed, adding about the 'Wicked' auditions: "Yeah, we said, 'Go in there and kill it 'cause it's gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.' That being said, never got that call."

Kevin also revealed he felt "some of that" jealousy when Nick and Joe embarked on solo careers amid the Jonas Brothers band break several years ago.

Nick said: "We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That's our goal."

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Joe Jonas Nick Jonas Kevin Jonas music Songs
Related news
 | 24 May 2023

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello pack in PDA a month after rekindling romance

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoyed a romantic stroll in New York as their relationship continues to go from strength to strength.

read more
 | 24 May 2023

'I never really considered becoming a singer,' says comedian-singer Munawar

MUMBAI: Comedian and singer Munawar has discussed his journey as a singer and said that he never considered being one. Munawar has made his music debut with the album 'Madari'. All songs in the album have been written by Munawar.

read more
 | 24 May 2023

Korean-American Starlet Zeph Returns With Irresistible New Anthem "you don't like me like that"

MUMBAI: Korean-born, LA-based alt pop-star Zeph (full name Zephani Jong) is back with yet another relatable bop. The budding songstress unveiled her newest single, “you don’t like me like that” , a song that will speak to anyone who’s ever been led on by the person they love.

read more
 | 24 May 2023

KYLIE'S BRAND NEW SINGLE, 'PADAM PADAM', IS OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Kylie’s return to making new music is always a joyful and celebratory event - and none more so than now, with the release of her insanely catchy new single, ‘Padam Padam’.

read more
 | 24 May 2023

Montreal's VANTABLACK WARSHIP New Corrosive Video For "Gone" + QC Show Dates ; New Album "Last of the Hardmouthed Poets" Out Now! via BAM & Co. Heavy

MUMBAI: Vantablack Warship is a band that mixes thrash metal, hardcore, and punk into an abrasive and thunderous metal. Their music is rhythmic, contagious, aggressive, violent, caustic… All with groove! The name of the group aims to pay homage to Black Sabbath.

read more

RnM Biz

Magic FM Announces 'Jallosh' a Marathi Magic FM's Musical evening

Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

top# 5 articles

1
Akriti Kakkar reveals how she gathered the whole team for 'Big Band Theory'

MUMBAI: Singer Akriti Kakkar spoke about how she gathered the whole team for the music series 'Big Band Theory'. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will welcome...read more

2
Goafest 2023 Welcomes India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star as 'Co-Presenting' Sponsors

MUMBAI: The Goafest Organising Committee is pleased to announce that India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star have come on board as ‘Co-Presenting’...read more

3
Fan Listening Parties for Ed Sheeran’s unreleased album to be hosted at SOCIAL in association with Warner Music India

MUMBAI: To celebrate the historic rollout of Ed Sheeran’s most intimate and personal album yet, Warner Music India is collaborating with SOCIAL to...read more

4
Sarah Barrios Sheds Light On The Female Experience With "Welcome To The Real World"

MUMBAI – Acclaimed singer-songwriter Sarah Barrios is set to captivate audiences once again with her new single, “Welcome To The Real World”. The...read more

5
Delhi-based electronica producer Alboe releases new multilingual EP, 'Love Languages'

MUMBAI: New Delhi-based electronica producer and singer Alboe aka A Little Bit Of Everything has released his latest EP Love Languages, a multi-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games