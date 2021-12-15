Kim Kardashian has no desire to reconcile with Kanye "Ye" West

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is ready to move on for good.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's lawyer states that Kim "has no desire to reconcile" with Kanye "Ye" West, who has publicly stated that he wants to repair their relationship.

"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," the documents read. "The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship."

According to the documents, Kim is asking the court to declare her legally single because Ye and his lawyers have "been non-responsive" to her attempts to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution."

The petition states that Kim will agree to "any conditions" that the court wishes to impose in order to divorce Ye. E! News has reached out to Ye's lawyer for comment.

It was previously reported that, Kim wants a judge to declare her legally single. Additionally, she requested to drop the surname West.

The 41-year-old star initially filed for divorce in February, with a source telling E! News at the time, "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

In the months after Kim filed for divorce, she and Ye became increasingly cordial. Kim and their four kids appeared at his Donda concerts, while Ye supported Kim as she prepared to host Saturday Night Live.

However, a separate source close to the reality star recently told E! News that Kim, who is dating Pete Davidson, isn't interested in reigniting her romance with Ye. According to the insider, Kim "tried for a long, long time" to make their marriage work but eventually "reached her breaking point."