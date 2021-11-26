For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Nov 2021 13:45 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye's public plea to reunite with Kim: I've made mistakes

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has said that he "made mistakes" in his marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian and declared "I need to be back home".

He made the confession during an emotional speech at Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Los Angeles this week, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, shared how God wants him to reunite with Kim, who is now reportedly dating 28-year-old actor-and-comedian Pete Davidson, and their four kids at home.

He said: "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason e I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic e but I'm here to change the narrative."

The rapper then pleaded: "I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I'm out the house, I've got a house right next to the house. I'm doing everything to be right next to the situation e I'm trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home."

The impassioned speech comes after West shared he is trying to "keep (his) family together" earlier this month.

During an appearance on the 'Drink Champs' podcast, he said he was trying to "save" his family by speaking about his ongoing divorce proceedings.

He said: "At the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet. So I'm going to come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together."

The 'Heartless' rapper's comments came after the first part of the podcast saw him state he wants to stay with Kim, and claimed their brood "want their parents to stay together".

The rapper went on to claim "the media" didn't want him and Kim to be together and said he'd spoke to his pastor about his marriage and "wanting to put his family back together".

(Source: IANS)

rapper Kanye West Kim Kardashian
