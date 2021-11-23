See Camila Cabello's glow up after breaking up with Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: "My Oh My," Camila Cabello will give you chills with her latest look.
The Cinderella star appeared to emulate her character by getting dolled up in a larger-than-life baby blue outfit on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Taking to Instagram with two sexy selfies, Camila showed off her icy fashion moment, which entailed a plunging neckline, dramatic ruffled sleeves and a neck collar. The "Havana" singer even sported matching blue hair, and paired her dazzling style with shimmery holographic blue eyeshadow and nude lipstick.
"I clean up ok," the 24-year-old music sensation captioned her post.
Camila's fierce selfies come less than a week after she and Shawn Mendes announced that they both decided to break up after dating for more than two years.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the two said in a joint statement, which they shared to their respective Instagram accounts. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
They concluded their message, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
Their split shocked fans, who had just seen the two look smitten over one another as they dressed up in a couple's costume for Halloween. At the time, the "Señorita" singers wore matching Folklorico attire in honor of the Day of the Dead.
