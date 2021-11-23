For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Nov 2021 16:11 |  By RnMTeam

See Camila Cabello's glow up after breaking up with Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: "My Oh My," Camila Cabello will give you chills with her latest look.

The Cinderella star appeared to emulate her character by getting dolled up in a larger-than-life baby blue outfit on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Taking to Instagram with two sexy selfies, Camila showed off her icy fashion moment, which entailed a plunging neckline, dramatic ruffled sleeves and a neck collar. The "Havana" singer even sported matching blue hair, and paired her dazzling style with shimmery holographic blue eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

"I clean up ok," the 24-year-old music sensation captioned her post.

Camila's fierce selfies come less than a week after she and Shawn Mendes announced that they both decided to break up after dating for more than two years.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the two said in a joint statement, which they shared to their respective Instagram accounts. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

They concluded their message, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Their split shocked fans, who had just seen the two look smitten over one another as they dressed up in a couple's costume for Halloween. At the time, the "Señorita" singers wore matching Folklorico attire in honor of the Day of the Dead.

Tags
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes music Singer
Related news
News | 23 Nov 2021

remy SHARES DELUXE EP 'you only call when you want something'

MUMBAI: Genre bending indie pop artist remy has shared the deluxe version of his debut EP ‘you only call when you want something’ featuring 5 new songs, including a lo-fi cover of Fall Out Boy's "Grand Theft Autumn". Fans can stream the Deluxe EP here: ffm.to/youonlycalldeluxe

read more
News | 23 Nov 2021

Striking the right marketing chord: Shemaroo Speakers & Chingari's leading Influencers

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s most popular short-video sharing platform, today announced its one-of-a-kind association with Shemaroo to market its exciting range of Bluetooth Speakers.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2021

1232 KM: Corona Kaal Mein Ek Asambhav Safar by Author Vinod Kapri launched

MUMBAI: Corona Kaal Mein Ek Asambhav Safar by Author Vinod Kapri, published by Sarthak Prakashan an imprint of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh was launched at India Habitat Centre.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2021

Shaan reminisces his musical journey as the 'Artist of the Week' in 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s ‘The Blue Mic’ celebrates independent artists and talents in a never seen before avatar as the artists share amazing trivia, reminisce about their musical journey, and get candid on the music industry.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2021

Watch Jennifer Lopez look like a bride at the 2021 AMAs performance

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez's latest performance will leave your jaw...on the floor.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar clears the air of pregnancy rumours with Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Is Neha Kakkar pregnant? Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got everyone talking last year in December when they shared a picture in...read more

2
Shaan reminisces his musical journey as the 'Artist of the Week' in 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s ‘The Blue Mic’ celebrates independent artists and talents in a never seen before avatar as the artists share amazing trivia,...read more

3
1232 KM: Corona Kaal Mein Ek Asambhav Safar by Author Vinod Kapri launched

MUMBAI: Corona Kaal Mein Ek Asambhav Safar by Author Vinod Kapri, published by Sarthak Prakashan an imprint of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh was launched...read more

4
Striking the right marketing chord: Shemaroo Speakers & Chingari's leading Influencers

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s most popular short-video sharing platform, today announced its one-of-a-kind association with Shemaroo to market its...read more

5
Raj Pandit- Salim Merchant reveal interesting details about Sai Narayana

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant’s Bhoomi 2021 journey is getting soulful with every passing day. The composer duo have added yet another...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games