Kanye "Ye" West wants to make amends with Drake after 12 years

MUMBAI: Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is extending an olive branch.

The Donda rapper announced that he'd like to make amends with Drake and officially put an end to their longtime feud in a video statement shared on Instagram.

On Monday, Nov. 8, the 44-year-old Yeezy designer appeared on music executive James Prince's Instagram, saying in a short clip, "I am making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it is time to put it to rest."

Ye asked that the 35-year-old Certified Lover Boy artist join him on stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 7 to "share the two biggest albums of the year" and to help him in his efforts to get convicted felon Larry Hoover released from federal prison.

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause," Ye added, "but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together."

James' Instagram caption read in part, "I'm looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world."

Just last week, Ye sang Drake's praises in a rare interview on Revolt TV's Drink Champs podcast on Nov. 4.

"Man, I love Drake," the Yeezus rapper said at the time. "I love all artists, period, but not even to mention, I love Drake. I love all this. Let's have Drake just have his spot of what he meant in my life, specifically, and what he's meant to rap, you know, over the past decade, specifically."

He called Drake "a very important artist that actually added something to the algorithm."

Ye continued, "As we become more civilized and more sophisticated, the style of rap that he was doing was more sophisticated than the style of rap that I grew up on...he created this thing that actually has good melodies in it, you know, good music in it that became massively accessible. So it's sort of like the iPhone."

The two famously feuded in 2018. At the time, Ye went on a Twitter rant about the "Fair Trade" rapper after fans speculated that his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, was the mysterious "Kiki" in Drake's hit song "In My Feelings." Following the chatter, however, Kim publicly denied the rumors.

The rappers' beef continued well into 2021 after Ye reportedly posted Drake's Toronto address online.

Drake appeared to have the last laugh when he released his new album, Certified Lover Boy, on Sept. 3 and seemingly addressed the incident on one of his tracks.

Despite their drama, Ye reiterated on Drinking Champs that he really has nothing but love for Drizzy.

"I love Drake," he admitted. "I was just telling you things that he was doing in a professional game of rap that was throwing me off. And then, OK, I bit his ear, and that's what happened, that was Mike Tyson."

Drake has yet to publicly comment on Ye's call to end their feud.