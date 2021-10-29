For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Oct 2021 14:35

Zayn Malik responds to allegation he struck Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid

Just moments before TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, published a story Oct. 28 claiming the singer struck Yolanda Hadid—mom to longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid—he took to Twitter to seemingly address the situation.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in," said the pop star, who shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
He continued, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Zayn went on to further shut down the accusation in a statement to TMZ, saying, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

