RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
Interviews |  18 Dec 2022 00:35 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Rev Shergill's 'Early morning' is inspired by his childhood friends 

MUMBAI: Rev Shergill drops his latest song “Early morning”.

Radioandmusic got in touch with Rev Shergill to know more about his latest release, musical journey and his thoughts on his current scenario in the music industry.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on “Early morning”, what was your inspiration/thought behind it?

Thank you so much , the inspiration is my childhood friends who’s face I wanna wake up to everyday. I just woke up one morning and starting singing this line, jab dekhun tera chehra.

Sum up your musical journey of 2022.

It has been a beautiful journey with some heavy days.. few things got released which were long time due and finished recording a lot of songs ,got some new gears ..much more clarity towards life and my new releases.

Share some insights on your upcoming projects and what can your listeners expect from you in the following year?

I will be releasing tons of music this year which will have a mixture of Pop,Rnb ,Hip hop,new age with a poetic approach and also will be performing live with all these songs . Wrote a song for a Dharma project which will be releasing this year and working for some new projects in pipeline.

What do you think of the current scenario in the music industry?We have seen that the frequency of the songs are relatively low as compared to pre pandamic Era. What's your take on it?

I think this is the best time for independent music and the listeners for indie music ,underground scene is increasing. i feel the app culture like spotify ,applemusic ,etc people get to discover new artists ,which is really important as a community . May be the frequency is low but personally my frequency of releasing songs has increased.

Tags
Rev Shergill music singer Early morning
Related news
 | 30 Nov 2022

RIDI's latest song 'Merry Go Round' is filled with different emotions

MUMBAI: Switzerland-based artist RIDI drops Indian melody “Merry Go Round”.Radioandmusic got in touch with RIDI to know more about her latest song and her collaboration with music icons Mousse T and Diamond Duggal.Check the interview below: 

read more
 | 21 Nov 2022

Roposo allows people to get to know me on a deeper level, says Ash Daniel

MUMBAI: Singer Ash Daniel started as a singer but now he has opened up to hosting shows and taking interviews through Roposo.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2022

KARMA drops an ultimate break-up song 80's Ke Songs

MUMBAI: KARMA dropped his latest track 80’s Ke Songs in association with Sony Music.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2022

DJ ARYAN dropped his debut single ‘Safe And Sound’

MUMBAI: DJ ARYAN recently his debut single ‘Safe And Sound’.Radioandmusic got in touch with DJ ARYAN to know more about “Safe and Sound” and the message behind it. The singer also talks about his musical journey.Check the interview below:

read more
 | 20 Oct 2022

Taaruk Raina says director Akarsh Khurana build his faith to create Mismatched season 2 theme song ‘Kho Gaye’

MUMBAI: Musician-Actor Taaruk Raina who played a roll in Mismatched season 1 not only has to play a private roll in season 2 but has also composed, written, sung and produced the theme song for this season.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games