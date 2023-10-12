Iyer Foundation presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music

MUMBAI – Iyer Foundation proudly presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music, an extraordinary evening of music and dance. Join us on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West) Mumbai, starting at 7:30 p.m. Witness captivating performances by renowned Odissi dancers Kalyani and Vaidehi, followed by the enchanting vocals of Vidushi Dhanashree Pandit, accompanied by Pandit Balkrishna Iyer on Tabla and Niranjan Lele on Harmonium. Admission is FREE.

This festival celebrates the spirit of women and the dedication of musicians to the harmonious pursuit of perfection. Iyer Foundation, a non-profit organization, has been fostering Indian Classical Music and Dance, providing platforms for emerging talents, and offering support to senior musicians.

The term "Sadhana" signifies dedication, commitment, and the pursuit of perfection in a task. A woman embodies these qualities, dedicating herself to enriching the lives of others. Just as a true musician surrenders to the vibrations of naad, women possess the innate ability to merge effortlessly for the common good. The Iyer Foundation aims to celebrate this unique dimension of women through the medium of "Naad."

The Foundation's primary objectives include the promotion of Indian Classical Music and Dance and the nurturing of emerging talent by providing them with a platform. Additionally, they extend financial and medical support to elderly and ailing senior musicians.

Over the years, the Iyer Foundation has organized numerous music concerts and lecture-demonstrations in Mumbai, showcasing both upcoming and established musicians. The annual "Saadhna - Festival of Music" has been a highlight since 2013, featuring renowned artists such as Heltal Mehta, Sangeeta Agnihotri, Dhanashree Nageshkar (Tabla), Prern Munde (Pakhawaj), Vasanti Srikhande (Sarangi), Debopriya and Suchishmita Chatterji (Flute Sisters), Sangeeta Shankar (Violin), Shahana Benerjii (Sitar), Arati Ankalikar, Shruti Sadolikar, Dr. Jyoti Iyer, Padma Tawalkar, Kalpana Zokarkar, Devaki Pandit, Apoorva Gokhale, Kalapini Komkali, and many more.

Join us for a captivating evening celebrating the fusion of music, dance, and dedication at the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music.