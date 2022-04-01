Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, had launched its campaign, ‘Sabka Katega’, centered around the much-dreaded appraisal season. ‘Sabka Katega’ campaign features a series of relatable comical content dedicated to the real-life situations of working professionals during their corporate performance appraisals. Through this initiative, Mirchi 95 aims to lighten up theaudiences’ mood and help them cope with the stress that the appraisal season brings with itself.

To kickstart the campaign Mirchi got on-board actor, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, and social media sensation, Alekhya Harika aka Dethadi Alekhya, along with writer, director, and storyteller Bhargav Macharla to create rib-tickling short format content. Alekhya joined hands with Mirchi Hyderabad’s most popular RJs, RJ Shadab and RJ Shezzi, for a fun collaborative video on “post appraisal blues” for Mirchi 95’s Instagram that was not only comical but also relatable. Moreover, Mirchi also featured a series of snack-able content pieces championing multiple appraisal themes like expectations versus realities, superhero bosses, and many more. Mirchi RJ Shadab collaborated with Abdul Razzak aka Golden Hyderabadiz where they took a light-hearted take on each other’s professional and personal lives while the collaboration with Syed Bashaar revealed behind-the-scenes conversations on the theme of when bosses meet during appraisal season.

The banter of the ‘Sabka Katega’ campaign was also enjoyed by Mirchi 95’s on-air listeners with Mirchi RJ Shadab actively encouraging listeners to call him and share their appraisal anecdotes. RJ Shadab’s fun banters with the corporate employees of Hyderabad kept the listeners glued to their seats throughout his show Nakko Shadab between 5 PM to 9 PM so that they do not miss out on any amusing moments. He did not only listen to the callers' rants but also comforted them with his kind words. That’s not all! To conclude this campaign Mirchi will be releasing ‘Sabka Katega – The Music Video’ featuring Mirchi’s RJ Shadab & RJ Shezzi, dropping truth bombs about corporate appraisals.

Commenting on this initiative, M N Hussain, Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka said, “Mirchi is known for finding unique and quirky ways to connect with their audience. In line with the same, we are delighted to come up with the campaign ‘Sabka Katega’, which takes a stressful period like the appraisal cycle and gives it a comic twist through a light-hearted series of content across digital and on-air channels. Even in the tough times, we want to enable our consumers to laugh and enjoy themselves. We are extremely glad to see the response from the audiences for this campaign and hope to drive more such activities in the future.”

Log on to @95mirchihyderabad or @mirchishadab on Instagramand check out the hilarious reels and memes for this campaignand keep watching the space to win exciting prizes.