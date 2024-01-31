Bhangra reigns supreme in Punjab with Red FM’s Bhangra Premier League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the launch of the Bhangra Premier League, a grand celebration of the spirit of Punjab through the powerful beats of Bhangra. The competition will unfold through four city auditions, and culminate in a thrilling finale featuring two pools and two categories on the 3rd of March 2024 at Elante Mall, Chandigarh.

Bhangra Premier League (BPL) is a celebration of what it means to be Punjabi. This competition is set to be the ultimate battleground for Bhangra supremacy across Punjab. The auditions will take place in 4 cities including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mohali, and Chandigarh, but participation is allowed from across India. There will also be two digital wild card entries selected for the finale. Distinguished Judges for the finale include Pammi Bai, Sonu Pradhan and Hardy Singh.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Without a doubt, Bhangra is the heartbeat of Punjab and Punjabi culture. Truth be told, we cannot be cultural evangelists without highlighting a dance form that binds not just the people of Punjab but the entire India in its energetic and vivacious tones. Bhangra Premier League is a Red FM endeavour to promote the cultural pulse of Punjab by giving the admirers of this dance form and artists a larger-than-life platform. We are eagerly looking forward to witnessing all the nakhra’s and liveliness that one talks about, when they talk about a Bhangra performance; we hope our audience is excited too.”

The grand finale will include a total of ten finalists chosen by our judges from across the cities, resulting in two ultimate winners per category and 2 runners up.

