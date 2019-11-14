Radio City celebrated Children's Day with 'Chillar Party' In Mumbai

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, organised a fun filled activity, Chillar Party to celebrate children’s day in Mumbai. Radio City’s RJ Salil and RJ Archana along with ace choreographer Terence Lewis, kick-started the commemoration by conducting a dance class for the students at the Gilder lane Municipal School in Mumbai Central.

As a part of the activity, Radio City’s RJ’s Salil, Archana, Palak, Harshit, Pulkit and Karan, danced and enjoyed with the kids and choreographer Terence Lewis, making Children’s day a memorable experience for everyone. To ensure that Mumbai feels the Children’s day vibe, Radio City broadcasted its popular breakfast show Kasa Kai Mumbai LIVE from the school between 7:00am -12:00pm and encapsulated the activity on air as well. The kids learnt various dance moves from the dance guru Terence Lewis and thoroughly enjoyed and grooved to every beat. Radio City’s Chillar party, was yet another way of spreading happiness and positivity amongst the children who lacked access to dancing and singing in their school.

In addition to the Mumbai celebrations, Radio City also organised the Chhota Kad Badey Kadam activity in Surat. A week long activity featured stories of young achievers who followed their path and are working towards achieving their dreams. These stories were shared on-air, as a source of inspiration for other young children to boost their confidence and help them to chase their dreams.

Like every year, Radio City continues to celebrate Children’s Day with fun, frolic and lot of happiness.