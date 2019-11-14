RadioandMusic
RNM
| 15 Nov 2019
radio
News
Radio City celebrated Children's Day with 'Chillar Party' In Mumbai
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | RJ Salil | RJ Archana | Terence Lewis |

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, organised a fun filled activity, Chillar Party to celebrate children’s day in Mumbai. Radio City’s RJ Salil and RJ Archana along with ace choreographer Terence Lewis, kick-started the commemoration by conducting a dance class for the students at the Gilder lane Municipal School in Mumbai Central.

As a part of the activity, Radio City’s RJ’s Salil, Archana, Palak, Harshit, Pulkit and Karan, danced and enjoyed with the kids and choreographer Terence Lewis, making Children’s day a memorable experience for everyone. To ensure that Mumbai feels the Children’s day vibe, Radio City broadcasted its popular breakfast show Kasa Kai Mumbai LIVE from the school between 7:00am -12:00pm and encapsulated the activity on air as well. The kids learnt various dance moves from the dance guru Terence Lewis and thoroughly enjoyed and grooved to every beat. Radio City’s Chillar party, was yet another way of spreading happiness and positivity amongst the children who lacked access to dancing and singing in their school.

In addition to the Mumbai celebrations, Radio City also organised the Chhota Kad Badey Kadam activity in Surat. A week long activity featured stories of young achievers who followed their path and are working towards achieving their dreams. These stories were shared on-air, as a source of inspiration for other young children to boost their confidence and help them to chase their dreams.

Like every year, Radio City continues to celebrate Children’s Day with fun, frolic and lot of happiness.

related stories
private fm stations  |  12 Nov 2019

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla supports 92.7 BIG FM’s initiative, donates 1 lakh #igifteyesight

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that continues to win the hearts of people through its various campaigns and initiatives across the country, celebrated the success of its noble initiative #IGiftEyeSight.

private fm stations  |  11 Nov 2019

RED FM's Swag Fest 3.0 celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted an evening full of music, dance and lots of swag. The Swag Fest 3.0 took place on 9th November at Leisure Valley, Gurugram and brought together best Punjabi musicians and their true fans on one platform.

private fm stations  |  08 Nov 2019

BIG FM launches new property 'Big Retro Swag with DJ Rink'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has been brilliantly entertaining its listeners with timeless music, is launching ‘BIG RETRO SWAG with DJ RINK’.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group