RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing. While Fever FM continued to top in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.7 and 19.1 share per cents and 6.4 and 5.1 T.S.L.s respectively, Radio Mirchi ruled in Kolkata with 18.6 share per cent and 4.3 T.S.L. Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 25.2 share per cent and 8.5 T.S.L. respectively.

Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.4 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L. respectively. The radio station had to settle at the fourth place in Bengaluru with 15.0 share per cent and 7.3 T.S.L. respectively.

When it comes to Radio Mirchi, the popular radio station stood second in Mumbai with 12.7 share per cent and 4.0 T.S.L. respectively. While Mirchi bagged a third place in Bengaluru with 17.1 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L., it had to settle at the fourth in Delhi with 11.3 share per cent and 3.2 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio City stood second in Delhi with 14.0 share per cent and 4.1 T.S.L. respectively. The popular radio station bagged the third place in Mumbai with 12.6 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. respectively. But, the radio station, as usual, couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Check out tables below

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 18.7 6.4 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 12.7 4.0 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.6 5.1 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.5 5.2 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.1 5.6 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.4 4.2 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 7.0 5.0 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.2 7.3 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.0 2.3 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.5 4.1

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 18.6 4.3 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.4 6.4 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.8 5.5 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.4 4.2 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.4 3.3 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.6 3.3 7 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.5 2.6 8 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.4 4.2 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.0 3.2 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.6 3.4

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.1 5.1 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 14.0 4.1 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 11.8 4.2 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.3 3.2 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.8 4.5 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.9 3.3 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.0 3.3 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.9 2.5 9 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.8 2.4 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.6 2.1

Bengaluru