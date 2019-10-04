RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing. While Fever FM continued to top in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.7 and 19.1 share per cents and 6.4 and 5.1 T.S.L.s respectively, Radio Mirchi ruled in Kolkata with 18.6 share per cent and 4.3 T.S.L. Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 25.2 share per cent and 8.5 T.S.L. respectively.
Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.4 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L. respectively. The radio station had to settle at the fourth place in Bengaluru with 15.0 share per cent and 7.3 T.S.L. respectively.
When it comes to Radio Mirchi, the popular radio station stood second in Mumbai with 12.7 share per cent and 4.0 T.S.L. respectively. While Mirchi bagged a third place in Bengaluru with 17.1 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L., it had to settle at the fourth in Delhi with 11.3 share per cent and 3.2 T.S.L. respectively.
Radio City stood second in Delhi with 14.0 share per cent and 4.1 T.S.L. respectively. The popular radio station bagged the third place in Mumbai with 12.6 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. respectively. But, the radio station, as usual, couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.
So, this was our analysis of RAM Week 37. To know radio stations’ standing for next week in the world of radio, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.
Check out tables below
Mumbai
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
18.7
6.4
2
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
12.7
4.0
3
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
12.6
5.1
4
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
12.5
5.2
5
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
11.1
5.6
6
Red FM 93.5 Mumbai
10.4
4.2
7
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
7.0
5.0
8
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
4.2
7.3
9
Radio One 94.3 Mumbai
3.0
2.3
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai
2.5
4.1
Kolkata
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
18.6
4.3
2
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
18.4
6.4
3
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
17.8
5.5
4
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
10.4
4.2
5
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
9.4
3.3
6
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
5.6
3.3
7
Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata
5.5
2.6
8
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
5.4
4.2
9
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
4.0
3.2
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
2.6
3.4
Delhi
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
19.1
5.1
2
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
14.0
4.1
3
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
11.8
4.2
4
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
11.3
3.2
5
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
10.8
4.5
6
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
9.9
3.3
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
8.0
3.3
8
Hit 95 FM Delhi
3.9
2.5
9
Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi
3.8
2.4
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi
3.6
2.1
Bengaluru
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
25.2
8.5
2
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
19.6
7.3
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
17.1
6.4
4
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
15.0
7.3
5
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
6.3
5.1
6
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
5.0
3.3
7
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
4.5
5.0
8
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
3.6
3.2
9
Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore
1.4
2.3
10
Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore
1.2
2.0