| 05 Oct 2019
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing. While Fever FM continued to top in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.7 and 19.1 share per cents and 6.4 and 5.1 T.S.L.s respectively, Radio Mirchi ruled in Kolkata with 18.6 share per cent and 4.3 T.S.L. Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 25.2 share per cent and 8.5 T.S.L. respectively.

Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.4 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L. respectively. The radio station had to settle at the fourth place in Bengaluru with 15.0 share per cent and 7.3 T.S.L. respectively.

When it comes to Radio Mirchi, the popular radio station stood second in Mumbai with 12.7 share per cent and 4.0 T.S.L. respectively. While Mirchi bagged a third place in Bengaluru with 17.1 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L., it had to settle at the fourth in Delhi with 11.3 share per cent and 3.2 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio City stood second in Delhi with 14.0 share per cent and 4.1 T.S.L. respectively. The popular radio station bagged the third place in Mumbai with 12.6 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. respectively. But, the radio station, as usual, couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

So, this was our analysis of RAM Week 37. To know radio stations’ standing for next week in the world of radio, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.

Check out tables below

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

18.7

6.4

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

12.7

4.0

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.6

5.1

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.5

5.2

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.1

5.6

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.4

4.2

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

7.0

5.0

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.2

7.3

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.0

2.3

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.5

4.1

    

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

18.6

4.3

 

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.4

6.4

 

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.8

5.5

 

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.4

4.2

 

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.4

3.3

 

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.6

3.3

 

7

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.5

2.6

 

8

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.4

4.2

 

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.0

3.2

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.6

3.4

 

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.1

5.1

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

14.0

4.1

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11.8

4.2

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.3

3.2

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.8

4.5

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.9

3.3

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.0

3.3

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.9

2.5

9

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.8

2.4

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.6

2.1

    

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.2

8.5

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19.6

7.3

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.1

6.4

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

15.0

7.3

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.3

5.1

6

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.0

3.3

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.5

5.0

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.6

3.2

9

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.4

2.3

10

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.2

2.0

