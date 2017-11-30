Saregama launches customized music cards

MUMBAI: After Carvaan, Saregama India launches another innovation – ‘Customized Music Cards’. Based on the insight that music is one of the most personalized gifts you can give to your loved ones, Saregama now allows you to gift up to 200 songs from its vast library. The songs can be selected across a number of languages and artistes and you also have the option to print your loved one’s photo with a personalized message on it. Saregama will courier the final customized music card to the recipient, anywhere in India.

To select songs for this tailor-made card, one needs to go to www.saregama.com and choose from a wide variety of genres including Bollywood, Devotional, Ghazals, Classical and Sufi plus a range of regional languages like Bengali, Telugu and Punjabi amongst others. Saregama also guarantees that all the songs on the customized music card will be original and in HD quality sound. This promise, coupled with doorstep delivery, will see many of us bid adieu to our small neighborhood shops that provided us with similar services using pirated music.

Saregama India managing director Vikram Mehra says, “In the digital world we live in, it’s easy to create customized playlists to stream across various apps/ websites. However, the process of downloading these songs and transferring them across devices is the cumbersome part. Our new service delivers the customer’s favourite music in a Music Card that facilitates easy transfer and sharing of content across devices."

The customized music card is in the format of a 4GB USB memory card that is convenient to use on laptops, computers, car music systems and any other USB port. You can also use these cards on Carvaan. The customized music cards can be ordered for only Rs.990 on www.saregama.com