| 14 Nov 2018
Sony Music exclusively signs Delhi bred hip-hop label 'Artisttaan'
MUMBAI: Music giant, Sony Music known for growing the hip-hop genre in India, today announced an exclusive partnership with ‘Artisttaan’ a New Delhi based Hip-hop music label.  The indie label has presented listeners with some of the most talented artists in the hip hop and R&B space with endorsements by superstars Raftaar, Badshah, Ikka, Imran Khan to name a few.

Speaking about the association, Pawanesh Pajnu, Head , North Business, Sony Music India says, “The hip-hop culture in Delhi has evolved from a time where it was just a sentiment but now artists want their stories heard. Artisttaan and we have a common ambition of giving voice to these artists and we believe together we will be able to release some great music together.”

Adds on Artisttaan, “We firmly believe in preserving the integrity of each artist and promoting creativity of the deserving. We are super excited to be working with Sony Music as the team also believes in our vision. You will soon hear some powerful music coming your way.”

Sony Music and Artisttaan will together create, curate and produce music with artists already signed on to the label and release music at regular intervals.

