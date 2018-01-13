Gujarat radio stations special plans this Uttarayan

MUMBAI: Makar Sankranti, famously known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the state. The occasion begins from a week prior to 14 January, with flying kites and the famous Gujarati food ‘Undhiyu and Jalebi’.

Radio stations this year have some special plans for the listeners in Gujarat. You must know what they have planned for the big day.

BIG FM - Vadodara

Since the station has launched in Vadodara, they have been distributing kite amongst the listeners. Along with kite flying and delicious food, the most important thing is loud music. BIG FM makes their life easier on a busy festive day by bringing 40 sets of remixes for the listeners. The songs will be played on BIG FM on 14 (Uttarayan) and 15 January (Basi Uttarayan). The sets consist of retro songs from the 60’s to 80’s, giving the station an amazing response.

Before Uttarayan, an on-ground activity is planned by the team. The listeners are asked to register and the RJs visit their societies. Here the RJs play interactive games and distribute kites amongst all.

Radio City - Ahmedabad

The station has organised a ‘Patang Party’ for the listeners. With a free entry, the station gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy the festival with them.

Radio Mirchi - Ahmedabad

Not interrupting in the kite flying sessions of the listeners, Radio Mirchi Ahmedabad decided to throw a special Undhiyu party for them. Today at Vishala (restaurant), the station has organised a dinner party along with few fun games for them.