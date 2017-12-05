RadioandMusic
06 Dec 2017
Indranil SenGupta moves out of Viacom 18

MUMBAI: Indranil SenGupta, associate vice president, business head - Non-Music IPs, brand and B2B marketing, Viacom18 has decided to move out.

31 December 2017 will be SenGupta’s last day at Viacom. He has been a part of the company for four years and eight months. VH1 Supersonic, Bollyland Nights, Emerge, CC Chuckle Festival, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards are a few live properties that he has worked on during his stay in the company.

“He joined Viacom at the inception of live IPs. In the first two years of his stay at Viacom18, Indranil worked on all the IPs including the music IPs. Later he shifted to non-music IPs,” says a source.

SenGupta has also worked with Hungama as general manager and head, marketing, Zee Entertainment Enterprises as assistant vice president, marketing head, Baaya Design, Rediffusion Y&R and Good Relations.

SenGupta also runs the #MahimBeachCleanUp initiative. The objective of this programme is to keep the beach clean. SenGupta and the volunteers clean the beach every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from 8 am to 10:30 am.

