Artist Aloud steps into eighth year of success

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, an initiative pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd., is a digital media, distribution, and talent management platform for talent and independent content across the globe.

The independent artiste promotion company completed seven successful years on 7 January 2017. Artist Aloud is a platform which showcases talent with independent content on a global scale.

The company has provided a distinguished platform to some of the biggest names in the music Industry like Salim-Sulaiman, Kavita Seth, Parikrama, Neeti Mohan and Raghav Sachar to name a few artists. In a time when the Indian music scene was dominated by film and pop music, Artist Aloud helped pave a path for artists with independent content by creating a channel for content acquisition and its distribution across consumer destinations. Artist Aloud has championed multiple means to promote artists and their content over its seven-year course, including various Intellectual Properties like Artist Aloud Music Awards (AAMA), World Music Day celebrations etc.

Applauding the spirit of music, Artist Aloud has initiated a World Music Day festival where every year they celebrate music in an iconic manner. In 2016, Artist Aloud hosted seven concerts across six cities where some of the most popular names of the independent music scene enthralled packed audiences with some of their biggest hits. Another exciting initiative taken up by Artist Aloud is the independent music awards property created to felicitate the independent music scene of the industry.

In its journey, the company has hosted the awards for five years and given a platform to young, emerging artists across the nation. The awards are based on both jury and public voting. While creating this platform Artist Aloud has also helped to simplify the talent discovery process for Independent artists, music labels and producers with the recently launched official app, thereby creating a seamless one stop platform for both the producers and the artists to discover one another.

Artist Aloud VP Soumini Sridhara Paul said, "The rationale behind establishing Artist Aloud was to give independent artists in India a platform to showcase their talent to the world. Our journey has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, with its share of ups and downs but with every challenge we bring in innovation. At the end of the day, we are grateful for the all the positive experiences we’ve had thus far. Over the course of our existence, we have mentored and created a platform for many independent artists across genres and languages, and it gives us immense happiness to see them go on to achieve great feats in their respective careers and be appreciated for their music.”