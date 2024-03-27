LOUD AS HELL OPEN AIR FEST announces 2024 Lineup

MUMBAI: One of Canada's most beloved decibel-breaking extreme music events, LOUD AS HELL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL announces its most ferocious lineups to date for its 2024 edition with headliners BEYOND CREATION, MALIGNANCY, VITRIOL, GREEN JELLY, STRIKER, RIPCORDZ, THE CONVALESCENCE and many more!

LAH 2024 Lineup Spotify Playlist – https://sptfy.com/QjaZ

Hosted in Drumheller, AB from Aug 2nd to 4th, this year's festival will be celebrating its twelfth year showcasing some of the best Canadian and international talent to roar through the country's largest badlands.

Headling the first night of the festival will be legendary American comedy rock band Green Jelly who will huffing and puffing with their "Three Little Pigs" and more! They will supported by horror deathcore tyrants The Convalescence who will be making their second back-to-back appearance at LAH. The second night will feature two legendary death metal bands Malignancy and Immortal Suffering, pillaging their visceral classics along with Vancouver up-and-coming thrashers Terrifier and one of Canada's favourite punks Montreal's Ripcordz. Closing out the festival on its third night will be Montreal's technical death metal titans Beyond Creation with support from the punishing extremes of Portland, OR's Vitriol and Edmonton's Juno-winning heavy metal champions Striker along with one-of-a-kind video game metal aficionado band, Florida's Super Monster Party performing their first ever show date in Canada.

The full lineup for this year's Loud As Hell Open Air Festival is listed below.

Weekend Passes (including camping) are available at https://www.loudashell.ca/tickets (Pick Up at Willcall)

Aug 1 - Kick-Off Party - Neigbours' Corner Pub

Tides of Kharon

Culled

Pridelands

Ditch Pisser

LOUD AS HELL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL 2024 LINEUP:

Aug 2

Green Jelly

Adrian Bellue (Acoustic)

The Convalescence

Aussy Blood (Freak Show)

Squid Hammer

Our Last Crusade

Balrogath

Prohibitor

Vaegon

Aug 3

Malignancy

Immortal Suffering

Adrian Bellue (Acoustic)

Gutter Creek

Aussy Blood (Freak Show)

Terrifier

Ripcordz

Heartsick

Hazzardous Material (Burlesque)

Revolution Engine

Kelevra

Book of Ghosts

Naitaka

Raising The Ruins

Upside Down Man

Delirium

Aug 4

Beyond Creation

Vitriol

Striker

Super Monster Party

Tyrants Demise

Asylum of Ashes

Thantifaxath

Hazzardous Material (Burlesque)

Rams Kull

Slaughterhouse Effect

Storm The Empire

Augurium

Phaeton

Kill Witch