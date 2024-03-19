RadioandMusic
Hopeless Records March Round Up, Scene Queen, Bayside, Sweet Pill & more

MUMBAI: Metal/Bimbocore starlet Scene Queen (AKA Hannah Collins) is not here to be quiet, and she is not here to apologize. With lyrics that come for the throat of misogynists and genre purists, Collins is not afraid to disrupt the peace.

SCENE QUEEN – "FINGER"

Artist: Scene Queen
Track: FINGER
Release Date: 6 March 2024
Genre: Alternative, Hard Rock, Metalcore
Stream hereffm.to/finger

She continues to paint the world pink with a sassy and empowering new single titled “Finger”.

BAYSIDE – "MIRACLE"

Artist: Bayside
Track: Miracle
Release Date: 14 March 2024
Genre: Punk, Alternative Rock

Stream here: ffm.to/baysidemiracle

 

Esteemed punk act Bayside have unveiled their latest single “Miracle”, a powerful anthem that sets the stage for their forthcoming album, 'There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive'.

The new record sees the band continue to captivate with a mix of introspective storytelling and powerful blend of punk, rock, and metal. 'There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive' is set to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, solidifying Bayside's position as one of the most influential bands of their generation.

SWEET PILL – 'STARCHILD' [EP]

Artist: Sweet Pill
EP Title: Starchild
Release Date: 15 March 2024
Genre: Emo, Alternative Rock

Stream here: ffm.to/starchildep


Sweet Pill reveal their new EP, 'Starchild' alongside the anthemic focus track "Sympathy". The band has been garnering attention left and right with their infectious hooks and raucous anthems. With the new EP, fans can expect Sweet Pill’s most masterful (and vulnerable) work yet, with a collection of songs which vocalist Zayna Youssef says is “an introspective look at battling anxieties.”

MARGARITAS PODRIDAS – "AGUJAS"

Artist: Margaritas Podridas
Track: Agujas
Release Date: 7 March 2024
Genre: Punk, Indie Punk, Alternative

Stream here: ffm.to/agujas

Shoegaze/grunge/punk rockers Margaritas Podridas are back with a new track that emphasizes lack of individuality in modern society and is a nod to the herd mentality and brainwashing which has led to an all-time high of cosmetic procedures.

“Agujas” arrived on March 7, ahead of a slew of tour dates with fellow Hopeless Records signees Destroy Boys. The quartet, fronted by Carolina Enriquez, has been steadily rising to punk rock stardom, grabbing attention left and right with their raucous anthems of rebellion and statement-making stage presence.

MIKE'S DEAD – "WAR"

Artist: Mike's Dead
Track: WAR
Release Date: 14 March 2024
Genre: Hard Rock, Industrial, Metal

Stream here: ffm.to/mikesdeadwar

Mike’s Dead is tearing into a new chapter with a vengeance. The metal hit-maker has been grabbing attention with each consecutive single he releases, and his latest song, "WAR", is his most un-ignorable work yet.

The song is a reflection of the volatile and endless fight that the singer experiences in his psyche, and serves as a relatable anthem for anyone who has ever battled mental health issues of their own.

Tags
Mike's Dead music Margaritas Podridas Sweet Pill
