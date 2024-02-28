Social Media star Vishal Pandey keeps grounded ahead of 'Zaroori Tha 2' launch with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Social media sensation Vishal Pandey maintains a humble stance ahead of his upcoming project, "Zaroori Tha 2," featuring a sequel to the hit track sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Teaming up with Aliya Hamidi for the music video, Pandey refrains from setting high expectations to avoid any jinx.
In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Vishal expressed his excitement for the music video while downplaying expectations. Despite the inevitable comparisons with the original "Zaroori Tha," he assures fans of a compelling performance alongside Aliya, dismissing rumors of a romantic involvement and emphasizing their strong friendship. Addressing his admiration for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Vishal regrets not meeting the renowned singer in person due to border restrictions but feels privileged to collaborate on his work.
Expressing hope for Rahat's return to India for performances, Vishal condemns the recent viral video showing Rahat involved in a physical altercation, emphasizing the importance of talent over personal behavior and acknowledging Rahat's subsequent apology.
The teaser for "Zaroori Tha 2," featuring Vikas Singh and helmed by Kamran Akhtar, has already generated buzz. With lyrics penned by Mujtaba Ali, the anticipation builds for the release of the music video.
