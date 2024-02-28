'Ananya Bharat' is a song about the diverse and passionate culture of India: Sunil Gupta

MUMBAI: The musical ode to the country, "Ananya Bharat," was released by musician Sunil Gupta. The goal of this song was to promote a sense of community and capture the diversity of India. The novel Life Can Be Beautiful, the famous song "Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu," and the OTT series Woh Pehli Baar are just a few of the many diverse creative endeavors for which musician Gupta is well-known.

Gupta talks about the narrative, musical components, and patriotic sentiments of his song "Ananya Bharat" in this interview below.

Tell us about your song 'Ananya Bharat'

“Ananya Bharat” is a song about the diverse and passionate culture of India. I wrote this song in a bid to reach Indians, and celebrate all the great achievements our country has had so far. No matter the sector, Indians are leading and paving the way ahead with creativity and innovation.

How did you discover your passion for music?

When I was a child and my mum would turn the radio on, I would always sing along. Musicians like Mohammed Rafi sahab, Michael Jackson, Lata Mangeshkar ji brought a lot of joy to my childhood. That’s how the music bug bit me.

What is the main message you want to deliver through the song?

The message I’d like people to take away from “Ananya Bharat” is that our country is rich in its offerings, talents and zeal. We Indians have a lot to be proud about, and we’re approaching an age where our country is being recognised for its contributions globally. I hope everyone who hears this song knows that they can dream, and that they can realise that dream too.

Tell us about the journey behind the song

The journey has been very special. Patriotism united all who became a part of “Ananya Bharat”, whether during the recording or the music video shoot. It was wonderful to see the sentiment of hope in everyone.

Can you share any memorable moments from the shooting of the music video?

Making “Ananya Bharat” was a fun and memorable production. We travelled around a bit and filmed in some scenic locations. The cast and crew were also very passionate and creative. Some scenes we came up with on the go. It was a very fulfilling experience.

You are an author, a director, a producer, a writer and a singer. Do you have a personal favourite among these?

That’s a tough question, but I don’t. At the end of the day, it’s all creativity and every medium is a form of expression. I enjoy and value the freedom these roles bring me.

Do you have any upcoming projects that the fans can look forward to

Yes! There are more songs coming up. I’m excited to keep creating and sharing more of my art with listeners.