Southern California Hardcore Powerhouse '92 release self-titled debut EP, out now on Rude Records

MUMBAI: Southern California hardcore outfit '92 has released its self-titled Rude Records debut EP.
Stream the new EP here:
Watch the visualizer for the new focus track "Brick By Brick" here:
Brimming with political commentary, the inaugural self-titled EP boldly conveys an unapologetic message that announces itself with force.
Order the EP / Merch here:
'92 Yellow & Purple Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100)
The band says, “We can’t even express how excited we are for this EP to finally be shown to the world. We’ve been working on these songs for years - since pre-pandemic - and at the time, it felt like they would never see the light of day. However, after seeing the way the world has drastically changed since 2020, it’s no wonder why the songs needed to wait to come out. All the fuel was there, but the last few years provided the spark needed to set this ablaze. Welcome to ‘92.”
Stream the "Above The Law" video here:
Upcoming Shows:
2/23 Pomona, CA @ Characters Sports Bar with Drain the God, 63 Bank St, and Wes Nihil
3/1 Maywood, CA @ Bricks Rocks Bar with Con, Dross, Funeral Massacre, Jackknife, and Hang Tough
'92 Lineup:
Jabril Ward: Vox
Brandon DeVincenzo: Guitar
Cole Patterson: Guitar
Quinn Barnum: Bass
Nick Sturz: Drums
About:
‘92, a hardcore powerhouse from Los Angeles, seamlessly fuses the rhythmic cadence of hardcore with the gritty influence of gangster rap and G-Funk.
Comprising Jabril Ward, Nick Sturz, Brandon De Vincenzo, Cole Patterson, and Quintin Barnum, the band draws inspiration from artists like Rage Against The Machine, Dr. Dre, Trapped Under Ice, Leeway, The Warriors and more, resulting in a heavier version of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Their debut EP, "‘92," explores themes of rebellion rooted in the symbolic 1992 riots. '92's inception, driven by a mission to be spokespeople for the unheard, shapes their unique musical journey.
The band's live shows embody their ethos, creating an atmosphere of inclusion and welcoming all seeking liberation from social constructs. '92's community-drivenmentality sets them apart, aspiring to be the plug within their community while merging the revolutionary soul of hip-hop lyricism with raw and aggressive hardcore tunes.
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's largest music company, has acquired a 25.8% stakread more
MUMBAI : India’s sole and autonomous market research industry body, Market Research Society of Iread more
MUMBAI: ST Digital, a leading music distribution company, proudly announces the appointment of Mrread more
MUMBAI : In the music business, few things are as helpful as an example.read more
MUMBAI: MPOWER Financing (“MPOWER”), a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of nread more
MUMBAI: Southern California hardcore outfit '92 has released its self-titled Rude Records debut EP.Stream the new EP here:Watch the visualizer for...read more
MUMBAI: Many new and exciting Indian pop talents have called Molfa Music home in the past year, including singer-songwriter Ananya Jafa whose debut...read more
MUMBAI: Kicking off their first tour of 2024, Toronto, Canada's Deadwolf announces they will be hitting the road this coming February and March for...read more
MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of the release of ‘’Carry You’’, Martin Garrix is surprise dropping another highly anticipated ID from his live shows, this...read more
MUMBAI: German trailblazing duo Tube & Berger joins forces with musical sensation ALAR and rocketing multifaceted artist Nick Schwenderling for...read more