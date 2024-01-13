Radical Redemption releases 'Won't Bow Down' the first single of his upcoming album 'The Solo'

MUMBAI - Radical Redemption, one of the most beloved hardstyle DJ’s is releasing his most personal project ever this year. After losing his dad in the summer of 2021 his live turned upside down. A period of intense mourning followed. To end this era, Radical Redemption decided to pay tribute to his father in the form of three new albums. This special album project is called ‘No Retaliation’, Part 1: The Solo’s and will be released on the 26th of January, on the 12th of January Radical Redemption drops the first single from the album, ‘Won’t Bow Down’.

With ‘Won’t Bow Down’ Radical Redemption Is kicking off this elaborate project and the new year. As the first single of the first album this track is setting the tone for the rest of the year. ‘Won’t Bow Down’ is a high energy track featuring the vocals of Max Alexander. With powerful lyrics like “We won’t bow, We won't break” Radical Redemption shows the world that whatever happens he stays strong and keeps his head up high.

Radical Redemption says: “This month I’m releasing the most personal album I have produced in my career. It tells my story, a story of loss, uncertainty, change and mental challenges. But also, a story of strength, determination and perseverance. Life happened to me, just like it will happen to any other human being.”

The first album of three, called ‘The Solo’ will be released later this month. Next to ‘Won’t Bow Down, the album contains eleven brand new tracks. ‘The Solo’ will be

followed by the release of 'The Collabs' and 'The Orchestra of Eternity' later this year. The three albums together form a tribute to Radical Redemptions father. The albums are connected through their artwork, which all contain a letter that together from the word ‘DAD’.