Get set INDORE, Harrdy Sandhu is all set to rock the stage with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights 'In My Feelings' India Tour

MUMBAI : Singer and Actor Harrdy Sandhu is all set to embark on his first ever India tour ‘In My Feelings’ in partnership with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights. The tour kickstarts at Indore on the 9th of December 2024, with Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar to follow. The artist will be performing at The Rajbaag in Indore. The tour is associated with Tuborg Zero Soda.
The singer is pumped to perform in front of fans and engage with them. Harrdy has been dropping subtle videos and pictures on his social media as hints of the India tour and believe us it is looking nothing less than exciting.
