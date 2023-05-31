Bruce Springsteen falls on stage in Amsterdam during world tour

MUMBAI: Bruce Springsteen fans had their hearts in their mouths as the Boss had a scary looking fall during his gig in Amsterdam.
The iconic singer, 73, took a tumble as he tried to walk up the steps at his performance at the Johan Cruyff Arena. With his guitar around his neck, Bruce missed a step and landed awkwardly with the crowd gasping in shock, reports Mirror.co.uk.
The 'Dancing in the Dark' singer was seen lying on his back for a short time before bandmates rushed to his aide. Taking the guitar strap from around his neck he struggled to get back to his feet, but was able to do so thanks to the assistance of those nearby.
However, he rose with a smile on his face and was met with a round of applause from those in the crowd. Bruce isn't said to have been injured in the fall.
He jokingly said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: "Goodnight everybody," before being reunited with his instrument and continuing the show.
The incident happened as he and the E Street Band treated fans to a rendition of hit tune 'Ghosts' last week.
It is one of a number of huge gigs the star has lined up on his world tour. He has already treated fans in Ireland, Italy, France and Spain and has gigs in Scotland to come as the month of May draws to a close.
In June, the Boss will play to more crowds in the Netherlands as well as audiences in Switzerland, England, Belgium, Germany, Sweden and Norway.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI: Amongst the many health hazardsaffecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses read more
MUMBAI: NBCUniversal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multread more
MUMBAI: Star Dhanush looked unrcognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and beard at the airport. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to...read more
MUMBAI: "Anonymous" is the first release by Odin De Sa under his gaming alias, Tiny. The single showcases Odin's diverse range as a producer,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sia Furler, who tied the knot with her boyfriend Dan Bernard earlier this month, says she is in "recovery" after she discovered she is...read more
MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, India’s pan genre celebrated artist, song writer, performer, composer released his latest musical offering. The shabad which...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy are moving in together after dating for just a few weeks, according to reports. Revealing the...read more