Struggling with rare neurological disorder, Celine Dion cancels world tour

MUMBAI: Celine Dion has cancelled all 2023 and 2024 dates on her "Courage" world tour due to her ongoing struggle with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome, reports 'Variety'. These dates had been rescheduled from 2022.
Making the announcement on Instagram, quoted by 'Variety', the pop star said on Friday: "It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again.
"I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again.
"I want you all to know, I'm not giving up ... and I can't wait to see you again!"
Dion had completed 52 dates of the "Courage" tour, which launched in September of 2019, before it was postponed due to the pandemic, notes 'Variety'. She has not performed a concert since then, due to her condition.
Stiff Person Syndrome is a progressive neurological and autoimmune disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord. Symptoms include muscle rigidity or spasming, which can affect one area or the entire body, enlargement of the muscles and difficulties walking or moving. There is no cure. The rare ailment affects approximately one in a million people.
(SOURCE:IANS)
Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI: The Broadway-style show 'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical', which is based on K. Asif's timeless classic, has kickstarted its 13-city tour of the U...read more
MUMBAI: The Japanese girl group XG, released the third episode from their documentary recently. The episode focuses on the Korean training camp which...read more
MUMBAI: Owing to its historical significance and enduring legacy, Vadnagar, located in Gujarat's Mehsana district, is set to enthral audiences with a...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Beyonce paused her show in Paris to make reference to the passing of music legend Tina Turner and pay tribute to her after...read more
MUMBAI: Pop icon Britney Spears met up with her estranged mother Lynne Spears recently and has since said she feels "blessed" by the opportunity to...read more