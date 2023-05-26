Jubin Nautiyal's 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya' presents a tale of betrayal

MUMBAI:Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal released a new track titled 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya', featuring Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig on Thursday. The track has been composed by Payal Dev while lyrics was written by Manoj Muntashir.
The music video of the song, directed by Donati Media, takes viewers through a modern-day and relevant story that touches upon infidelity and betrayal.
Talking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal said: "This is a heart touching song and something many people will connect with. I'm sure 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya' is going to be loved by all the broken hearts."
Riva Kishan shared: "This is my first ever music video. Gautam has been a fantastic co-star to work with who made me very comfortable on set. This is an amazing song that will hit right at your heart-strings and I think a lot of people who have faced unfaithfulness in love will relate to this song."
Gautam Singh Vig, who stars opposite Riva in the song, said: "Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya is a heart wrenching song that combines elements of relatable lyrics, melodious singing and impactful visuals. It was a pleasure working with Riva who is an amazing talent and I'm sure the audiences are going to love this song."
Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI: Singer, music composer, and lyricist Rahul Jain, who has given his voice to many tracks like ‘Yaara’, ‘Bepannah 2.0’, ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain...read more
MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for tracks such as 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Jab Tak' and several others, has released a new song titled...read more
MUMBAI: 'Barbie' has a new official trailer and it teases what Greta Gerwig's summer tentpole is all about, as Barbie and Ken are set to officially...read more
MUMBAI:Pink Floyd's co-founder, singer and bassist Roger Waters angered fans after wearing a Nazi-like SS officer uniform during a gig in Berlin,...read more
MUMBAI:Actress Amyra Dastur, who recently featured in the music video of the single 'Kya Loge Tum' alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, shared...read more