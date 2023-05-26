RadioandMusic
News |  26 May 2023 11:46 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal's 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya' presents a tale of betrayal

MUMBAI:Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal released a new track titled 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya', featuring Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig on Thursday. The track has been composed by Payal Dev while lyrics was written by Manoj Muntashir.

The music video of the song, directed by Donati Media, takes viewers through a modern-day and relevant story that touches upon infidelity and betrayal.

Talking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal said: "This is a heart touching song and something many people will connect with. I'm sure 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya' is going to be loved by all the broken hearts."

Riva Kishan shared: "This is my first ever music video. Gautam has been a fantastic co-star to work with who made me very comfortable on set. This is an amazing song that will hit right at your heart-strings and I think a lot of people who have faced unfaithfulness in love will relate to this song."

Gautam Singh Vig, who stars opposite Riva in the song, said: "Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya is a heart wrenching song that combines elements of relatable lyrics, melodious singing and impactful visuals. It was a pleasure working with Riva who is an amazing talent and I'm sure the audiences are going to love this song."

