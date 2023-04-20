Parker McCollum releases 'Tails I Lose' from upcoming album, Never Enough

MUMBAI: With his new album, Never Enough, set to release May 12, MCA Nashville multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Parker McCollum is sharing another look at the forthcoming project with the track “Tails I Lose” out today. Written by McCollum with Wade Bowen, Brad Warren and Brett Warren, the song hearkens back to country’s classic hits with steel guitar, emotive storytelling, and a timeless turn of phrase delivered with McCollum’s signature vocal conviction.

"We hadn’t heard the phrase ‘heads you win, tails I lose’ in a country song before, so we started writing that idea over a melody and dropping all kinds of imagery about breakups. When we got in the studio, Rob McNelley played that guitar sound and I was like, ‘That’s it.’ The guitar lick is so good, it sets the song up and does it justice. This song is just hardcore country. I love it and hope the fans do too.”

Never Enough, the highly anticipated follow-up to McCollum’s breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, is available to pre-order now. Beginning today, McCollum joins an elite group of all-genre stars chosen for Spotify’s new mobile feature, Countdown Pages – a destination for fans to pre-save, watch exclusive video Clips, and see a timer count down to release day. The album’s lead single “Handle On You,” shoot-it-straight confession “Stoned,” and previous releases “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” and “Speed,” are featured on Never Enough (produced by Jon Randall), as McCollum teams up with some of the most esteemed songwriters from Texas to Music Row.

Parker McCollum’s Never Enough Track List:

1. “Hurricane” (Parker McCollum, David Lee Murphy, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)

2. “Best I Never Had” (Parker McCollum, Will Bundy, Brett James)

3. “Things I Never Told You” (Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton, Taylor Phillips)

4. “Burn It Down” (Parker McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

5. “Stoned” (Parker McCollum, Mark Holman, Brett James)

6. “Handle On You” (Parker McCollum, Monty Criswell)

7. “Lessons From An Old Man” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)

8. “Tough People Do” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)

9. “Speed” (Parker McCollum, Ryan Beaver)

10. “Tails I Lose” (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

11. “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)

12. “Too Tight This Time” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)

13. “Don’t Blame Me” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)

14. “Have Your Heart Again” (Parker McCollum, Ashley Gorley, Lee Miller)

15. “Wheel” (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

Produced by Jon Randall

“Handle On You” is closing in on the top of the country radio airplay charts, after tallying 140 million global streams. McCollum recently made his debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform the Gold-certified track. Watch the clip here.

Today, McCollum adds three new shows to his extensive 2023 tour schedule, with stops in Brandon, MS (7/13), Southaven, MS (8/12), and a home-state show in Austin, TX (10/27). Next up, he will take the stage in Rio Rancho, NM tonight (4/14) and Country Thunder Arizona tomorrow (4/15), before closing out the month with a high-profile performance at Stagecoach. In addition to headlining arenas and amphitheaters through the summer, he will also share the bill with Morgan Wallen and Eric Church on select dates. For tickets and a full list of tour dates, visit parkermccollum.com/tour.

Newly Added 2023 Tour Dates:

July 13 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

Oct 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tickets on sale Friday, April 21