RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Mar 2023 12:22 |  By RnMTeam

Parker McCollum Makes His The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Debut on March 30th Performing His Hit Single "Handle On You"

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter, Parker McCollum, will be making his The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon debut on Thursday, March 30th where he will perform his latest hit single, "Handle On You." To date, the track is Parker's fastest growing single (both in streams and on the radio chart) surpassing 119 million global streams and currently Top 5 and climbing at Country Radio.

“...this tightly-crafted song that finds the Texas native retaining an effortless swagger, even as he turns to the biggest bottle of liquid painkiller he can find to help squelch a heartbreak. The song, which the reigning ACM new male artist of the year penned with Monty Criswell, stands sturdy alongside McCollum’s recent Country Airplay No. 1, “To Be Loved By You,” as another milestone cementing this neo-traditionalist’s rising star status.”
-Billboard

"Handle On You" is the lead single from Parker's upcoming album, Never Enough, out on May 12th.

Check your local listings to tune-in to "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on NBC.

For upcoming show dates and tickets, please visit ParkerMcCollum.com.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum is following up his breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, with his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 (MCA Nashville). McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-Platinum certified debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow-up Platinum certified single, “To Be Loved By You,” also hit No. 1 on the charts. “To Be Loved By You” was the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No. 1 in 2020.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.

Tags
Parker McCollum Jimmy Fallon CMT Music Award Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 29 Mar 2023

Tamil Nadu's rapper Irfana becomes the first woman artist signed by DEF JAM India

MUMBAI: Def Jam Recordings India Label Group is dedicated to supporting India and South Asia’s diverse Hip-Hop culture.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2023

Neela’s new single “You’ll Never Know” is an elegant soft R&B ballad

MUMBAI: Vintage vision that includes an intro with an electric guitar lick that grows into the song with a nostalgic production that feels like a grainy Instagram filter, Neela’s new release is a masterpiece.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2023

Bass is all what needed to make any music sound beautiful

MUMBAI: Ashish Dey, the talented bassist of The Naalayak Band, has been making waves in the music industry with his exceptional skills and passion for music. As a member of the band, he has played a vital role in shaping their unique sound and identity.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2023

The Electric Highway Festival (Calgary, AB) announces dates For 2024 Lineup

MUMBAI: Calgary's The Electric Highway Festival has wrapped up for 2023 and it was a resounding success according to festival organizers.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2023

Pranati Rai Prakash teams up with Vishwak Sen for a Telugu Song, 'O Dollar Pillagaa'

MUMBAI: Pranati Rai Prakash who was last seen in a leading role in Alt Balaji web series, Cartel is all set to make a foray into the Telugu film industry with a song opposite actor Vishwak Sen. Titled as ‘O Dollar Pillagaa’ in Telugu the song from Sen’s recently released film Das Ka Dhamki.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
California Old School Punks Infamous Stiffs deliveries mosh pit riffs and sharp energy on new EP “Lockdown Live”

MUMBAI: SoCal punk rockers, Infamous Stiffs, are back with a six song live EP, “Lockdown Live”, their second release on Riot Records/Golden Robot...read more

2
Artium Academy unveils new brand film 'Ab India Seekhega Music' featuring India’s renowned music maestros

Mumbai: March 29, 2023 - Artium Academy, a music-tech platform that wants to establish the Gold Standard in Music Education is launching it’s new...read more

3
Bass is all what needed to make any music sound beautiful

MUMBAI: Ashish Dey, the talented bassist of The Naalayak Band, has been making waves in the music industry with his exceptional skills and passion...read more

4
Pranati Rai Prakash teams up with Vishwak Sen for a Telugu Song, 'O Dollar Pillagaa'

MUMBAI: Pranati Rai Prakash who was last seen in a leading role in Alt Balaji web series, Cartel is all set to make a foray into the Telugu film...read more

5
Head to R CITY as it brings to you the ‘Make Your Own Beer Burger Festival’ from 1st - 2nd April

MUMBAI: Mumbai folks, get ready to experience a one-of-a-kind celebration with a variety of chilled beers alongside drool-worthy burgers just the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games