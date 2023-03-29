Parker McCollum Makes His The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Debut on March 30th Performing His Hit Single "Handle On You"

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter, Parker McCollum, will be making his The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon debut on Thursday, March 30th where he will perform his latest hit single, "Handle On You." To date, the track is Parker's fastest growing single (both in streams and on the radio chart) surpassing 119 million global streams and currently Top 5 and climbing at Country Radio.

“...this tightly-crafted song that finds the Texas native retaining an effortless swagger, even as he turns to the biggest bottle of liquid painkiller he can find to help squelch a heartbreak. The song, which the reigning ACM new male artist of the year penned with Monty Criswell, stands sturdy alongside McCollum’s recent Country Airplay No. 1, “To Be Loved By You,” as another milestone cementing this neo-traditionalist’s rising star status.”

-Billboard

"Handle On You" is the lead single from Parker's upcoming album, Never Enough, out on May 12th.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum is following up his breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, with his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 (MCA Nashville). McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-Platinum certified debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow-up Platinum certified single, “To Be Loved By You,” also hit No. 1 on the charts. “To Be Loved By You” was the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No. 1 in 2020.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.