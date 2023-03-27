Cincinnati’s SETTLE YOUR SCORES' To Release 2016 Fan Favorite 'The Wilderness' on Vinyl For The First Time Ever

MUMBAI: Cincinnati, OH pop-punks Settle Your Scores and Mutant League Records will release the band's beloved 2016 LP 'The Wilderness' on 12" vinyl for the first time ever, in a limited edition pressing of 500 copies, across two unique color variants.

Originally released on January 23, 2016, "The Wilderness" features 12 tracks that showcase Settle Your Scores' signature sound: catchy melodies amidst breakdowns and hard-hitting guitar riffs. The album was well-received by fans and critics alike and has since become a fan-favorite in the pop-punk community.

"The Wilderness" on vinyl is available for pre-order now at: www.mutantleaguerecords.com

250 copies - Rainbow Splatter

250 copies - Green with Black Splatter

Track Listing:

1. Just Because You Shot Jesse James, Don't Make You Jesse James

2. Poster Boys for Bad Luck

3. Life: A Fate Worse Than Death

4. Behind the Scene/Nothing Without You

5. Worst Intentions (You Had 'Em)

6. Cashing Your Reality Check

7. If Loose Lips Sink Ships, Then You're the Titanic

8. Friend or Faux?

9. Anti-Social Butterfly

10. There's No 'I' In Family

11. Underachiever of the Year

12. How to Screw Up Your Future and Disappoint Your Loved Ones

***

Settle Your Scores is:

Christian Fisher - Vocals

Ricky Uhlenbrock - Guitar/Vocals

Patrick Bryant - Guitar

Jeffrey Borer - Bass/Vocals

Caleb Smith - Drums/Percussion