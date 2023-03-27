Cincinnati’s SETTLE YOUR SCORES' To Release 2016 Fan Favorite 'The Wilderness' on Vinyl For The First Time Ever

MUMBAI: Cincinnati, OH pop-punks Settle Your Scores and Mutant League Records will release the band's beloved 2016 LP 'The Wilderness' on 12" vinyl for the first time ever, in a limited edition pressing of 500 copies, across two unique color variants.
Originally released on January 23, 2016, "The Wilderness" features 12 tracks that showcase Settle Your Scores' signature sound: catchy melodies amidst breakdowns and hard-hitting guitar riffs. The album was well-received by fans and critics alike and has since become a fan-favorite in the pop-punk community.
"The Wilderness" on vinyl is available for pre-order now at: www.mutantleaguerecords.com
250 copies - Rainbow Splatter
250 copies - Green with Black Splatter
Track Listing:
1. Just Because You Shot Jesse James, Don't Make You Jesse James
2. Poster Boys for Bad Luck
3. Life: A Fate Worse Than Death
4. Behind the Scene/Nothing Without You
5. Worst Intentions (You Had 'Em)
6. Cashing Your Reality Check
7. If Loose Lips Sink Ships, Then You're the Titanic
8. Friend or Faux?
9. Anti-Social Butterfly
10. There's No 'I' In Family
11. Underachiever of the Year
12. How to Screw Up Your Future and Disappoint Your Loved Ones
***
Settle Your Scores is:
Christian Fisher - Vocals
Ricky Uhlenbrock - Guitar/Vocals
Patrick Bryant - Guitar
Jeffrey Borer - Bass/Vocals
Caleb Smith - Drums/Percussion
