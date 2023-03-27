RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2023 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Cincinnati’s SETTLE YOUR SCORES' To Release 2016 Fan Favorite 'The Wilderness' on Vinyl For The First Time Ever

MUMBAI: Cincinnati, OH pop-punks Settle Your Scores and Mutant League Records will release the band's beloved 2016 LP 'The Wilderness' on 12" vinyl for the first time ever, in a limited edition pressing of 500 copies, across two unique color variants.

Originally released on January 23, 2016, "The Wilderness" features 12 tracks that showcase Settle Your Scores' signature sound: catchy melodies amidst breakdowns and hard-hitting guitar riffs. The album was well-received by fans and critics alike and has since become a fan-favorite in the pop-punk community.

"The Wilderness" on vinyl is available for pre-order now at: www.mutantleaguerecords.com

250 copies - Rainbow Splatter

250 copies - Green with Black Splatter

Track Listing:

1. Just Because You Shot Jesse James, Don't Make You Jesse James

2. Poster Boys for Bad Luck

3. Life: A Fate Worse Than Death

4. Behind the Scene/Nothing Without You

5. Worst Intentions (You Had 'Em)

6. Cashing Your Reality Check

7. If Loose Lips Sink Ships, Then You're the Titanic

8. Friend or Faux?

9. Anti-Social Butterfly

10. There's No 'I' In Family

11. Underachiever of the Year

12. How to Screw Up Your Future and Disappoint Your Loved Ones
***

Settle Your Scores is:

Christian Fisher - Vocals

Ricky Uhlenbrock - Guitar/Vocals

Patrick Bryant - Guitar

Jeffrey Borer - Bass/Vocals

Caleb Smith - Drums/Percussion

Tags
Cincinnati SETTLE YOUR SCORES The Wilderness vinyl
Related news
 | 06 Dec 2022

The Dwarves Classic Pop/Punk Catalog Remastered Reissues On Vinyl

MUMBAI: The Dwarves have been thrashing concert halls and destroying eardrums for four decades, but all of their records have never never been in print at the same time…until now! Greedy Media is proud to present a slate of reissues guaranteed to turn on music fans and Dwarves heads as well!

read more
 | 16 Jun 2022

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult 'Sexplosion!' 30th Anniversary Reissue to be released on limited edition Vinyl on June 17 via Wax Trax! Feat. Never Before Heard song & bonus remixes

MUMBAI: With the forthcoming deluxe reissue of their seminal third full-length album 'Sexplosion!,' My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult return to the scene of the crime: their original label and home, Wax Trax! Records. And Wax Trax!

read more
 | 02 Mar 2021

Meduza announce limited edition vinyl release for 'Piece Of Your Heart' & 'Lose Control'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, GRAMMY nominated production trio Meduza have unveiled a limited edition picture disc vinyl release of their global smash singles ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ and ‘Lose Control’, out 23rd April.

read more
 | 26 Nov 2016

DJ Rummy ends his India hiatus; speaks on evolution of techno, role of vinyl and more

MUMBAI: DJ Rummy likes to create his own scene. Or his own stage. And then lead it. He does not like to recreate a concept, his every effort inclines towards building a stage.

read more
 | 26 Nov 2015

Megadeth to release single from new album for Record Store Day's Black Friday

MUMBAI: American thrash metal band- Megadeth is set to release a brand new album 'Dystopia' on 22 January, 2012. However, in honour of Record Store Day's Black Friday, ‘The Threat is Real’- a single from the album - will be released on 12-inch vinyl.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma!

MUMBAI: Music producer and composer Ravator who recently joined forces with T-Series comes out with his heart break song titled ‘Adhoore Hum’ with...read more

2
Pop Starlet JESSIA Delivers a Boost of "Serotonin"; Opened for OneRepublic - Asia Tour

MUMBAI: JUNO Award-winning artist JESSIA has released “Serotonin”, her first independent single since “I’m not Pretty”. Collaborating once again with...read more

3
The track Widda from Chengiz is out now and the track is simply lit!

MUMBAI: Jeet the Tollywood superstar is all set to surprise the audiences with the high octane, high energy action entertainer 'Chengiz'. The makers...read more

4
Ed Sheeran releases new single "Closed"

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran has released his new single 'Eyes Closed' alongside the official video (watch here).read more

5
Sambata’s Self-Made Impact on India’s Regional Hip-Hop

MUMBAI: Amidst the boisterous slums of Area 226, Manglwar Peth, Pune, India’s vernacular Hip-Hop scene comes alive. Walls ridden with posters of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games