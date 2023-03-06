Singer Suryansh is all set to release his new soulful single “Chal Phir Wahin”

MUMBAI: Indian Playback Singer, Music Producer, Composer Suryansh known for the films like Dil Bechara, Atrangi Re, Mimi and many more is back with yet another soulful single Chal Phir Wahin. The song is an emotional rollercoaster on how difficult it is to live with the loss of someone special to you.

Suryansh is one of the emerging artists in the music industry. “Chal Phir Wahin” is a song about the pain and grief one experiences after losing the love of their life while trying to move on with what is left behind. The music video takes you on a young couple's journey of their beautiful memories created together and how when that one person you wished to grow old together is suddenly left behind alone with the heavy grief in heart and a hope to reunite with their loved one beyond their memories and till then one wishes for that day to arrive soon. Since his young age Suryansh has been successful in creating a place in audiences' heart with his soulful music and soothing voice through his work his powerful vocals as he sings adds the perfect blend of emotions the couple witnesses throughout their journey.

Talking about his song Singer Suryansh says “ It was a stirring experience creating something so beautiful. As an artist each songs you create leaves a lasting impression on you. You always wish to deliver the audience something different and fresh and that is the only motive we work with while creating different melodies. We wish that the audience like the song as much we have enjoyed creating it and are able to go on an emotional ride with us.”