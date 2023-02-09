RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2023 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

XG releases performance video for their third single, 'SHOOTING STAR'!

MUMBAI: XG's 3rd single 'SHOOTING STAR' was released on Wednesday January 25th.

The music video for 'SHOOTING STAR' has gained over 12 million views in the two weeks since its release and has charted in 25 regions on the YouTube charts. Including No. 1 in the UK, Canada and Japan, No. 3 in the US, and No. 1 on the worldwide music video trend ranking 'Music Videos Trending (worldwide)'.

The performance video for 'SHOOTING STAR' has been released today. While the previous performance video for 'MASCARA' was shot in an abandoned factory, 'SHOOTING STAR' takes place on a stage with glowing lights and a starry ceiling, to give the feeling of outer space.

On March 8th, XG are set to make appearances on KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank', MBC's 'Show! Music Core', the SBS show 'INKIGAYO', Mnet's 'M COUNTDOWN', Arirang TV's 'SIMPLY K-POP', MBC's M 'SHOW CHAMPION' and many other popular Korean music TV programmes.

In addition to Korean music shows, XG have also appeared on popular US radio stations such as 'iHeartRadio' and 'WiLD 94.9', as well as the US YouTube channel REACT with over 20 million registered users, the Hindustan Times, a major newspaper in India, NYLON Manila in the Philippines, and many other international media.

XG official social channels are the best place to catch up on what XG will be releasing in the future. So please check them out!

XG - SHOOTING STAR (Performance Video)
https://youtu.be/eSgBNiMBUaQ

XG.
3rd Single 'SHOOTING STAR'
2023.01.25 Wed
DIGITAL/CD BOX

Tracklist:
1. SHOOTING STAR
2. LEFT RIGHT

Streaming/Download
https://XG.lnk.to/_SHOOTING_STA R

SHOOTING STAR
Inspired by Hip-Hop & R&B, XG's new track, 'SHOOTING STAR', is a spacewalk through a dream-filled soundscape - A harmony between thumping bass and the signature sound of bells. It combines powerful rap and exceptional vocals in a diverse arrangement. The lyrics express XG's single-minded goal to develop into world-class artists.

LEFT RIGHT
LEFT RIGHT features repeating synth loops and trap beats with a Hip-Hop/R&B vibe. Making for an addictive song with repeating synth loops, powerful trap beats, strong bass, sharp hi-hats sound and enticing rap and vocals. The lyric "The only direction I know" embodies XG's positive, energetic philosophy, never being swayed by others but believing in yourself and always pushing forward.

XG
A 7-member, Hip-Hop/R&B-inspired girl group made up of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

With their first single ‘Tippy Toes’, they were the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of bold creativity.
In June of 2022, they released their second single, 'MASCARA'. A third single, 'SHOOTING STAR', was released on January 25th 2023.

The group are 'XG', which stands for 'Xtraordinary Girls'.
With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world - from all walks of life.

XGALX
XGALX is a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. Through the dynamic energy of their music and performance, XGALX will spread a message to young people all over the world:
"Focus on your dreams and don’t stop until you make them a reality"

CREATE BOLD CULTURE
Through the work of the XGALX project we will empower young people all over the world, from all walks of life to:
"Listen to your heart, focus on your dreams and have the strength to make them come true - without being limited by the opinions or judgements of others.”

Tags
XG shooting K-Pop Youtube
Related news
 | 09 Feb 2023

Coke Studio Bharat's first track ‘Udja’ garners over 2.5 million views in 21 hours!

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over 7 years, Coke Studio is finally back in the country as Coke Studio Bharat. Music-lovers and netizens are here for it and how! The first song - ‘Udja’- met with accelerated interest, on-loop plays, and exciting comments on social media.

read more
 | 08 Feb 2023

XG release performance video for their third single, 'SHOOTING STAR'!

MUMBAI: The music video for 'SHOOTING STAR' has gained over 12 million views in the two weeks since its release and has charted in 25 regions on the YouTube charts. Including No. 1 in the UK, Canada and Japan, No. 3 in the US, and No.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2023

Ranjit Bawa's latest song 'Retro' is a romantic dance track presented by T-Series that you can't stop grooving to!

MUMBAI: Ranjit Bawa is back again to amaze us with a romantic dance track, 'Retro'

read more
 | 07 Feb 2023

”My daughter Tishaa pushed me to release this song:” Tanya Singgh on her upcoming song ‘Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai’

MUMBAI: A child is always the parents’ biggest cheerleader, and the same goes for singer Tanya Singgh, who after ruling hearts and leaving an indelible mark in Indian pop culture during the early 2000’s era, is all set to release her next single ‘Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai’ under the T-Series label.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2023

Tanya Singgh is here to amaze us yet again with her new track 'Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai' presented by T-Series. Song out now!

MUMBAI: Presented by T-Series, Tanya Singgh is seen in a never seen before avatar in ‘Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the sensuous yet romantic track is here to take over your hearts and Valentine’s Day playlist!

read more

RnM Biz

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Elliott Landy presents VOLUME 2 THE BAND PHOTOGRAPHS: ON KICKSTARTER

MUMBAI: When you picture The Band, you have Elliott Landy’s photographs in your mind. He took the legendary photos in their 1968 album, Music From...read more

2
Singer Aakritti Mehra opens up on her collaboration with Javed Ali

MUMBAI: Aakritti Mehra, a professional singer is quite known for her soulful voice. She enjoys a fan base of over 4.30 Lac people with over 7 Crore...read more

3
The 5-piece band from southern California, Infamous Stiffs, deliveries a sharp and angry punk rock on new EP “Lockdown Live”

MUMBAI: SoCal punk rockers, Infamous Stiffs, are back with a six song live EP, “Lockdown Live”, their second release on Riot Records/Golden Robot...read more

4
Celebrate YOU this Valentine’s Day

While you spend the day of love with your special ones, here are some tips and recommendations from Amazon to prioritise yourself too Love is in the...read more

5
Coke Studio Bharat's first track ‘Udja’ garners over 2.5 million views in 21 hours!

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over 7 years, Coke Studio is finally back in the country as Coke Studio Bharat. Music-lovers and netizens are here for it...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games