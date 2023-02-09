RadioandMusic
News |  09 Feb 2023 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

Divya Dutta and Mandira Bedi will talk about Mental Health and fitness at the 9th Edition of 'Aspiring She Awards'

MUMBAI: 9th Edition of ‘Aspiring She Awards’, to be held on 4th March 2023, is specially dedicated to ‘Women’s Mental Health and Fitness’. It’s going to witness an exclusive fitness session by none other than Fitness Icon Mandira Bedi and talk on Mental Health by Renowned Actor Speaker Divya Dutta.

Anchored by celebrity anchor Pooja Kanwal Mahatani, 9th Edition of ‘Aspiring She Awards’ is a star-studded glittering affair. The Summit is going to be attended by women celebrities from different walks of life, women entrepreneurs and startup founders. A few of the Powerful Women receiving the award and attending the summit are Mandira Bedi, Divya Dutta, Roopal Tyagi, Urvashi Dholkia, Dr Jayashree, Pooja Kanwal Mahatani, Dr Ruchi Samdani, Smiley Suri, Flora Saini, Shreejita De, Deepika Singh, Pooja Anshul Doshi, Mittal Nag, Ayesha Singh, Charu Asopa, Delnaaz Irani, Usha Malasi Bhatt, Kanika Maan, Binafer Kohli, Shubhangi Atre, Chahatt Khanna, RJ Archana Pania, Sukhmani Sadana, Shradha Salla besides many others.

“One of the most natural and sensible things to do in today’s world and more importantly in the Indian parlance is to foster a culture of cohesion amongst women. Our mission at the AspiringShe platform is to create & provide an ecosystem which empowers from all walks, professions and endeavours of life to flourish, access opportunities globally, in turn, create thriving and sustainable economies worldwide with balanced gender of the workforce,” says Saumyata Tiwari founder of AspiringShe, echoing the sentiments shared by her co-founder Major Arvind Tiwari.

Founded by Saumyata Tiwari and army veteran Major Arvind Tiwari, the Aspiring She Ventures Pvt Ltd is designed to create various platforms to empower and strengthen women from different walks of life. With a very successful track record, it boasts of AspiringShe Achievers Awards and Talk Show, Aspiring She Digital Magazine, AspiringShe Business Networking Meets and AspiringShe website (www.aspiringshe.com).

Divya Dutta Mandira Bedi Mental Health and fitness 9th Edition of Aspiring She Awards
