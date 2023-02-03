RadioandMusic
News |  03 Feb 2023 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

A heartfelt expression of the vulnerability and uncertainty - Harry Arora

MUMBAI: Introducing Indie singer-songwriter Harry Arora, of the latest hit song "Pappi Jhappi" from the movie Govinda Naam Mera.

Following the success of his previous original album Dil Ke Taale, he is back with his new original song “Main Hoya Tera” releasing on 3rd February 2023.

Harry Arora is based out of Mumbai. After dropping out of engineering college, and choosing music as a full-time career, he is constantly hustling and making music.

Main Hoya Tera is a Punjabi indie song which is written, composed, and sung entirely by Harry. The honest, and genuine lyrics have been the key highlights of this song, including its energetic future bass production.

“This song is an expression of the vulnerability, insecurity, and uncertainty you feel when you confess your love for someone,” says the artist.

With an intention to express genuine and honest feelings through his songs, Harry has penned down the track based on his life experiences, making it more personal for the listeners to feel and connect to the song even more.

In the past, he has worked as a sound engineer for Meet Bros. and has even shared open mic stages, initially with leading folk artists like Ankur Tewari, and Piyush Bhisekar.

Main Hoya Tera is yet another step in his quest to win hearts, and we cannot wait for you to fall in love with him as well.

explore RNM

