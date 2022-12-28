Gurashish Singh releases new song 'Bol De'

MUMBAI: Amongst India’s most viewed cover artist Gurashish Singh recently released his love track Bold De starring model and actress Vidhushree Arya. The track Bol de is all about modern day Love in a fast paced moving life. Where careers are as important but you wish to give time to someone you love equally.

Gurashish Singh, Reena Gilbert (Composer) are coming together for the first time. Speaking about the track Gurashish says " Bol de is all about modern day Love in a fast paced moving life. Where careers are as important but you wish to give time to someone you love equally. Amidst the chaos of such a busy life evolved a love story of a metropolitan couple. Gurashish Singh's BOL DE featuring the beautiful Vidhurshree Arya is a song and a story of love that faces challenges of such a fast paced moving life".

About the artist :-



Being amongst INDIA'S top 10 Most Watched Cover artists Mr. Gurashish Singh rules over an audience of nearly one million on his channel all over the world!!! He is known for his perfectly Blended English and Hindi Mashups and recreating Punjabi and retro Music that has more than 100 Million views all around the world on his youtube channel Singh'sUnplugged. Singh's Unplugged is India's Leading Mashup and Cover Music Venture by Singer, Live performer Gurashish Singh.