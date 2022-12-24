RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Dec 2022 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Iulia Vantur takes inspiration from the legendary actress Urmila Matondkar for her latest hit 'Yai Re'

MUMBAI: lulia Vantur has had an extremely busy and happening year. From her song with Guru Randhawa called 'Mai Chala' and her US tour with him and Kanika Kapoor to releasing hit tracks like 'Designer Lehenga' and 'Tera Tha Tera Hoon' to shooting for the much awaited series 'Beyond the Star', she is surely taking the industry by storm. Now iulia is making waves with her latest party track 'Yai Re. The singer has collaborated with none other than Yo Yo Honey Singh. The original song from the 90s classic Rangeela was picturised on the stunning and legendary actress Urmila Matondkar. lulia Vantur spoke about how she took inspiration from Urmila's iconic steps for the music video of this track. 

The singer said, "The thought of matching the steps and vibes from the original song picturised on Urmila Ji made me slightly nervous at first. But as I watched the original song I was able to draw inspiration from her and create a new vibe for the song in my own style. With the constant support and guidance of the team we achieved what we were aiming for. And by the audience's reaction we can tell that we are on the right track." 

We can most definitely say that this song has become a fan favourite party anthem. The singer is taking over the industry one chartbuster at a time. It is an amazing way to end our year and we cannot wait to see more of lulia Vantur in the upcoming year. 

Tips Official presents 'Yai Re’ by Yo Yo Honey Singh & lulia Vantur, Music, Rap & Lyrics by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Original Lyrics by Mehboob Original Music Direction by A. R. Rahman. Featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh & lulia Vantur Check out the music video for 'Yai Re' on Tips Official's YouTube Channel!

Tags
Iulia Vantur actress Urmila Matondkar Yai Re
Related news
 | 05 Dec 2022

Actress Nargis Fakhri and singer Guru Randhawa are all set to charm us with their very first song together 'Fayaah Fayaah' from the album 'Man of the Moon'

MUMBAI: Actress Nargis Fakhri is all set to charm us again in the upcoming music video of ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ alongside Guru Randhawa. The music video is shot in the scenic beauty of Bulgaria, making it a visual treat for the audience.

read more
 | 21 Nov 2022

“After working with Ranveer Singh I want to work with Shahrukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the OG's of Bollywood", says anchor turned actress Nashpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Every actor comes into the industry with a dream to make it big and to work with well-known personalities and the "OGs" of the Bollywood industry.

read more
 | 19 Aug 2022

Khushalii Kumar reveals a heartfelt journey of her father and how she became an actress

MUMBAI: The Bollywood debutante Khushalii Kumar, who was recently at the teaser launch event of her debut film Dhokha - Round D Corner revealed her reason to choose acting as a profession and we are all hearts for her.

read more
 | 26 Jul 2022

Khushalii Kumar Injured! The actress hurts herself on the sets of her upcoming single Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke

MUMBAI: Khushalii Kumar who will soon be seen in the much hyped song Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke by T-Series has recently injured herself on the sets of the song while shooting for the same.

read more
 | 31 May 2022

Actress turned singer Zahrah S Khan hits gold as her groovy new song from Varun-Kiara’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo serenades audiences

MUMBAI: The season of dhol and masti returns to Bollywood as the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo release their first song from the much awaited film over the weekend.

read more

RnM Biz

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Check out the LEAKED images of Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar from the sets of Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's upcoming film is in the news again, this time for a leaked set photograph featuring the two actors. In...read more

2
Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Wins Big at the 9th Lutron Annual Partner Colloquium 2022 in Phuket

MUMBAI: Anusha Technovision, a technology and innovation driven firm that offers tailored lighting controls, automation, and audio-visual solutions...read more

3
Namoh Studios and Yo Yo Honey Singh's "Gatividhi'" is set to take the music industry by storm!

MUMBAI: It's the ocial party season across the world and all eyes are on the new party number on the block. Starring Yo Yo Honey Singh along with the...read more

4
Check out the exclusive leaked images from the sets of Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's upcoming film is in the news again, this time for a leaked photograph featuring the two actors. In...read more

5
'Loop of Life' shows the cycle of life, says Band Rawmats 

MUMBAI: Chandigarh independent Band Rawmats drops their latest album “Loop of Life”.“Loop of Life” consist of 11 songs. All the songs are very...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games