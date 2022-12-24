Iulia Vantur takes inspiration from the legendary actress Urmila Matondkar for her latest hit 'Yai Re'

MUMBAI: lulia Vantur has had an extremely busy and happening year. From her song with Guru Randhawa called 'Mai Chala' and her US tour with him and Kanika Kapoor to releasing hit tracks like 'Designer Lehenga' and 'Tera Tha Tera Hoon' to shooting for the much awaited series 'Beyond the Star', she is surely taking the industry by storm. Now iulia is making waves with her latest party track 'Yai Re. The singer has collaborated with none other than Yo Yo Honey Singh. The original song from the 90s classic Rangeela was picturised on the stunning and legendary actress Urmila Matondkar. lulia Vantur spoke about how she took inspiration from Urmila's iconic steps for the music video of this track.

The singer said, "The thought of matching the steps and vibes from the original song picturised on Urmila Ji made me slightly nervous at first. But as I watched the original song I was able to draw inspiration from her and create a new vibe for the song in my own style. With the constant support and guidance of the team we achieved what we were aiming for. And by the audience's reaction we can tell that we are on the right track."

We can most definitely say that this song has become a fan favourite party anthem. The singer is taking over the industry one chartbuster at a time. It is an amazing way to end our year and we cannot wait to see more of lulia Vantur in the upcoming year.

Tips Official presents 'Yai Re’ by Yo Yo Honey Singh & lulia Vantur, Music, Rap & Lyrics by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Original Lyrics by Mehboob Original Music Direction by A. R. Rahman. Featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh & lulia Vantur Check out the music video for 'Yai Re' on Tips Official's YouTube Channel!