News |  24 Jun 2022 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar gifts a swanky McLaren to Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: A power-packed partnership calls for a power-packed present! Riding high on the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the dynamic collaboration that Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan hold, producer gifts India's first GT, a posh Orange McLaren to the talented actor which happens to be the first car delivery in India.

Right from entertaining masses in 2018 with their maiden collaboration on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety till recent historic blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have come a long way and given major hits that has fortified their relationship. The powerhouses not only gear up for yet another anticipated movie of the year Shehzada, but the audiences will be treated with more such announcement in coming few days.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director T-Series says, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifolds in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication towards each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation towards his hardwork and grit.We instil confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future."

Bhushan Kumar McLaren Kartik Aaryan
