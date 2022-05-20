For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 May 2022 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Manish Mundra turns director as Drishyam Films celebrates its 7th Anniversary!

MUMBAI: Drishyam Films that have brought several cinematic gems like ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’, and many others to the silver screen, today celebrates its seventh anniversary in the Indian film industry.

On the occasion, Manish Mundra, founder of Drishyam Films also makes his directorial foray under the banner, details of which will soon be announced.

Drishyam Films is known to make movies that tell enriching stories and have helped put Indian cinema on the global map.

After financing ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ there was no looking back for the corporate leader-turned film producer who went on to produce international award winning films such as Masaan (2015), Umrika (2015), Waiting (2015), Dhanak (2016), Newton (2017), Rukh (2017), Kadvi Hawa (2017), Kaamyaab (2020), Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi (2021), and Love Hostel (2022).

The multi-faceted producer, who also dabbles in creative and poetry writing and has authored two books, now turns director with Drishyam’s upcoming project that is reported to be based on true events set in rural India.

Says producer and now director Manish Mundra, “As a producer and a filmmaker I’m driven by the desire to make films that make an impact on the society and are treasured by the audience for a long time. I want to make films that age well, are path breaking and content driven. My upcoming project reflects those ideals and I’m excited to officially announce it soon.” Adding that, “It’s a special moment as Drishyam completes 7 years and one of our biggest aims as a banner is to make riveting cinema and the kind of cinema we want to in a structured, sustainable and financially sound manner.”

