Manish Mundra turns director as Drishyam Films celebrates its 7th Anniversary!

MUMBAI: Drishyam Films that have brought several cinematic gems like ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’, and many others to the silver screen, today celebrates its seventh anniversary in the Indian film industry.
On the occasion, Manish Mundra, founder of Drishyam Films also makes his directorial foray under the banner, details of which will soon be announced.
Drishyam Films is known to make movies that tell enriching stories and have helped put Indian cinema on the global map.
After financing ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ there was no looking back for the corporate leader-turned film producer who went on to produce international award winning films such as Masaan (2015), Umrika (2015), Waiting (2015), Dhanak (2016), Newton (2017), Rukh (2017), Kadvi Hawa (2017), Kaamyaab (2020), Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi (2021), and Love Hostel (2022).
The multi-faceted producer, who also dabbles in creative and poetry writing and has authored two books, now turns director with Drishyam’s upcoming project that is reported to be based on true events set in rural India.
Says producer and now director Manish Mundra, “As a producer and a filmmaker I’m driven by the desire to make films that make an impact on the society and are treasured by the audience for a long time. I want to make films that age well, are path breaking and content driven. My upcoming project reflects those ideals and I’m excited to officially announce it soon.” Adding that, “It’s a special moment as Drishyam completes 7 years and one of our biggest aims as a banner is to make riveting cinema and the kind of cinema we want to in a structured, sustainable and financially sound manner.”
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: Following the releases of “Dark Places” feat. Kwesi and “Take Me Higher” feat. fknsyd, Manila Killa returns with a new single titled "Dusk",...read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to integration with Sony’s LinkBuds and LinkBuds S....read more
MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar has been in the news of late owing to her super hit song, Designer with none other than Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey...read more
MUMBAI: Drishyam Films that have brought several cinematic gems like ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’, and many others to the silver screen, today celebrates its...read more
MUMBAI: Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have dropped a new single 'Blip On The Radar' via Thousand Islands Records. The song will appear on an...read more