HITZ Music’s new single, a heartbreak song, 'Tumhe Khoke' is out now!

MUMBAI: After bringing audiences some cutting-edge sounds and popular tracks, producer Vinod Bhanushali with his label HITZ Music now brings you a heartbreak track ‘Tumhe Khoke’ that’s guaranteed to make you emotional.
The melancholic ballad is sung by Dipessh Kashyap, composed and directed by Vivek Kar and penned by Kumaar. With an impending wedding celebration as a backdrop, ‘Tumhe Khoke’ is a compelling narrative and emotional rendition of ‘what goes around comes around’.
Featuring the talented Dipessh Kashyap, Ashi Singh and Mohak Manghani, the song takes audiences through a story of heartbreak and betrayal with a karmic twist.
Vinod Bhanushali’s HITZ Music presents ‘Tumhe Khoke’ with vocals by Dipessh Kashyap, music by Vivek Kar and lyrics by Kumaar. Directed by Vivek Kar, the music video is out now on HITZ Music’s YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more
MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more
MUMBAI: NYC-based Japanese producer and musician rei brown releases his latest single, "Could I Be Somebody" along with its mysterious, sci-fi themed...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Dipessh Kashyap is all set to add another feather in his cap. After featuring in popular music video Baashinda, Dipessh is now making...read more
MUMBAI: Continuing his world domination spree, DJ Shadow Dubai will become the world’s first ever DJ to have an autobiography credited to his name....read more
MUMBAI: The three-day-long Bhakti Sangeet Festival held at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri came to an end on 24th April 2022. Organised by Sahitya Kala...read more
MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi is most loved for his robust motivational, dancing songs, famously known as the undisputed King of Pop, but the veteran singer’...read more