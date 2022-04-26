For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Apr 2022 21:39 |  By RnMTeam

HITZ Music’s new single, a heartbreak song, 'Tumhe Khoke' is out now!

MUMBAI: After bringing audiences some cutting-edge sounds and popular tracks, producer Vinod Bhanushali with his label HITZ Music now brings you a heartbreak track ‘Tumhe Khoke’ that’s guaranteed to make you emotional.

The melancholic ballad is sung by Dipessh Kashyap, composed and directed by Vivek Kar and penned by Kumaar. With an impending wedding celebration as a backdrop, ‘Tumhe Khoke’ is a compelling narrative and emotional rendition of ‘what goes around comes around’.

Featuring the talented Dipessh Kashyap, Ashi Singh and Mohak Manghani, the song takes audiences through a story of heartbreak and betrayal with a karmic twist.

Vinod Bhanushali’s HITZ Music presents ‘Tumhe Khoke’ with vocals by Dipessh Kashyap, music by Vivek Kar and lyrics by Kumaar. Directed by Vivek Kar, the music video is out now on HITZ Music’s YouTube channel.

