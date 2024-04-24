RadioandMusic
News |  24 Apr 2024

Saudi Thrash Metal maniacs DUNE unveil explosive single "Refuge" from debut EP “Years Of Chains” out May 2024

MUMBAI: Dune, the relentless force in the world of thrash metal, announces the release of their first lyric video for the single “Refuge” a relentless anthem from their debut EP “Years Of Chains”, which is being unleashed this coming May 2024. Dune, formed in 2004 at the pinnacle of the Saudi metal scene, has returned stronger than ever after a hiatus and is ready to metal faces with their high-speed riffs and visceral vocals. “Refuge” has been in the works for quite a long time as the band shares: “In 2007 Refuge was a song that was recorded multiple times during the years but we were never satisfied with the result as we faced issues with quality or it didn’t sound as we hoped, our vocalist screamed in the recording so hard that his balls started hurting the next day, still we didn't like the result and scrapped that whole thing.”

Now that it’s been perfected to the band’s standard, “Refuge” showcases Dune's commitment to delivering a breakneck experience for metal enthusiasts. With its groovy orientation, aggressive feel, and heavy riffs, the track is a testament to the band's evolution and dedication to pushing musical boundaries.

“Refuge” hits hard with demonic verses and heavy self-expression. They are setting a high bar for metal in Saudi Arabia and beyond and will be enjoyed by a wide range of metal heads especially those who enjoy Testament, Slayer, and Pantera.

Watch and listen to the lyric video for “Refuge” at https://youtu.be/2Wvo9FQ4EWU

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/49RkEcG

Dune's new EP “Years Of Chains” is due out on May 31, 2024, and will be available on all digital platforms at https://linktr.ee/dune.0fficial

Track Listing:

1. Sieve - 4:41
2. Reject - 5:06
3. Insidious - 4:28
4. Refuge - 4:35
EP Length: 18:52

More info: https://instagram.com/dune.0fficial

