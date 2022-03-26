NURKO releases highly-anticipated 5-Track 'Arrival' EP, out now via Proximity

MUMBAI: NURKO returns to the release radar with the 5-track ‘Arrival’ EP. Building much anticipation in the lead-up to its release, fans and listeners alike have been eagerly awaiting and can now finally revel in the atmospherically entrancing melodic bass masterpiece. The new offering comes alongside a 16-stop North American tour and follows up previous lead singles such as ‘Disappearing Now’ with Chandler Leighton, ‘Lost Without You’ with Crystal Skies and KnownAsNat, and ‘Spinnin’ Wheels’ with JT Roach. Out now via Proximity, NURKO’s ‘Arrival’ EP is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.
STREAM/DOWNLOAD: NURKO - ‘ARRIVAL' EP [PROXIMITY]
The intro, ‘Arrival’, kicks off the EP with the faint rumbling of a thunderstorm, quickly followed by radio static and a chaotic amalgam of sounds. Eventually, certain stations can be heard warning of the arrival of something monumental, paired alongside a rising tension cinematic, larger-than-life production.
‘Disappearing Now’ is next, and features an anthemic, soaring vocal courtesy of Leighton throughout its entirety. Ethereal and immersive, it effortlessly pulls at one’s heartstrings with each passing second. Hefty bass drops, an enticing tone, and emotionally-charged lyricism characterize the majority of the track, a quintessential festival-ready rinser.
‘Lost Without You’ directly follows, and features additional hard-hitting production from DJ/production duo Crystal Skies. Burgeoning musician KnownAsNat lends her melodious vocal abilities to the propulsive endeavor, infusing it with a captivating flair that serves as a perfect accompaniment to its rapturous ambiance.
The EP’s penultimate tune, ‘Spinnin’ Wheels’, features vocals from L.A.-based musician JT Roach, and is a prime example of both musicians’ at their absolute best. Palpably raw tension is crafted with an astute ease, followed up by a series of heady soundscapes and NURKO’s signature melodic bass sensibilities.
‘Breathing Again’ rounds out the ‘Arrival’ EP with a flawlessly-executed vocal performance from skye silansky, a high octane masterpiece rife with equal parts emotion and intensity. The imminent bass drops and heart-fluttering production simply leave one breathless, leaving a strong desire for even more from the esteemed creative force.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more
MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more
MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more
MUMBAI: Sarthak Saksena, the singer, composer and lyricist - describes the journey of an individual who faces many lows in life and yet holds onto...read more
MUMBAI: Monsta X have announced today that they will be releasing their next album on April 11th at 6:00PM KST. Announced via their social media...read more
MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of last months 'Wounded' which caught the attention on Jamz Supernova, Crack Magazine, Dummy & more, Daniel Ness...read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, hosted the 14th edition of Malabar Gold Diamonds presents Smule Mirchi...read more
MUMBAI: After the record breaking success of T-Series’ ‘Dance Meri Rani’ the hit music duo Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan are back with ‘Tere Saath...read more