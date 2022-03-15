For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Mar 2022 16:22

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian has Baby Plans

MUMBAI: They're back!

After saying goodbye to their beloved E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, the famous family is gearing up to make their return to the small screen on Hulu's The Kardashians. Prior to the show's April launch, the streaming service is giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect on the series.

In the first official trailer for The Kardashians, released on March 14, Kourtney Kardashian, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, reveals she's and fiancé Travis Barker "want to have a baby" together. Viewers also get a glimpse inside one of the couple's visits to the doctor's office as they start their journey.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Khloe Kardashian opens up about co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson, telling cameras their relationship is "complicated." Fans can also hear Khloe telling Tristan that "trust takes time."
Meanwhile, as Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West comes to an end, she's embarking on a new romantic journey with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. As Kim's mom Kris Jenner says in the trailer, "This is a relationship that I don't think anyone saw coming."

In a recent interview with Variety, published March 9, Kim opened up about whether her boyfriend would be appearing on the Hulu series.

